For those turned off by the idea of a crossover SUV, the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon stands at the ready. The stylish, sporty hatchback boasts a spacious cargo hold, upmarket features, and impressive handling. All of that comes at a price, though: starting at around $37,000, the 2020 Arteon must fend off fierce competitors and swanky luxury-brand cars, not to mention crossover SUVs.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Arteon at 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available in SE, and SEL trim levels, the 2020 Arteon is a European-style five-door hatchback with more cargo room and a plusher interior than the automaker’s comparatively pedestrian Passat. Though reworked for 2020, the Passat has been pushed downscale to make room for the aspirational Arteon.

A 268-horsepower version of VW’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 shuttles power through an 8-speed automatic transmission to either the front wheels or all four wheels for about $1,800 more. Fuel economy is a low point, especially the 23-mpg combined all-wheel-drive version. A standard adaptive suspension helps give the Arteon a controlled, stable ride that can be firmed up at the touch of a button for jaunts down a winding road.

The Arteon has a subtly sporty feel inside to go with its dashing, low-roof style. It seats five passengers, and while head room is acceptable, the low doors can make climbing aboard a challenge for taller passengers. Synthetic leather is standard while soft nappa leather is optional, and range-topping versions even have a massaging driver’s seat to reduce road-trip fatigue. The Arteon’s pert tail opens to reveal a large cargo hold capable of swallowing an SUV-rivaling 55 cubic feet of luggage with the rear seat folded.

There’s no crash-test data yet, but automatic emergency braking is standard. The standard 8.0-inch touchscreen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and can include navigation on high-spec models. A wi-fi hotspot is standard, though using the service requires paying a subscription charge.