What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Venza? What does it compare to?

The Venza is a compact hybrid crossover, with seats for five and standard all-wheel drive. It’s a rival for vehicles like Toyota’s own RAV4, the Subaru Forester, and the Honda CR-V.

Is the 2022 Toyota Venza a good car?

With excellent fuel economy, a quiet demeanor, and a slippery body, it earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Venza?

Nothing. Toyota carries over the hybrid crossover in LE, XLE, and Limited versions. It’s the same look no matter which trim you choose: sleek, shapely, softly rounded, the opposite of Toyota’s hard-edged 4Runner and RAV4. With a pretty, coupe-like roofline, the Venza also has a stylish interior and a dash wrapped in synthetic leather for a premium touch that lifts it close to Lexus territory.

The Venza performs with 39-mpg combined hybrid efficiency, but acceleration to 60 mph in about seven seconds behind a wall of sound deadening leaves little room for complaints. It slips discreetly through an infinite set of gear ratios, delivering all-wheel drive from a dedicated motor that powers the rear wheels. The ride’s tuned to soak up the road and to leave steering precision behind if it must; the trade-off’s a good one, as it feels composed, even when it leans into corners.

The two-row Venza can be had with cloth upholstery, but most versions get synthetic leather on all five seats. The front power-adjustable buckets have ample support, and even the back bench has good leg room, but head space and cargo ratings suffer some from the rounded roofline. Toyota counts 28.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, accessed from behind a standard power tailgate.

Every Venza has automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. The NHTSA and IIHS both give it their top overall ratings, though the feds have some notes on its front-impact performance.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Venza cost?

It’s $33,885 for a Venza LE with cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prices top out with the $41,215 Venza Limited, which offers navigation, a surround-view camera system, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Venza made?

In Japan.