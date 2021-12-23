Likes
- Looks like a Lexus
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Thrifty, gutsy hybrid power
- Fancy interior finish
- Standard active safety features
Dislikes
- Slushy acceleration
- Less room than RAV4
- Tight rear seat head room
- Can top $40,000
Buying tip
features & specs
An anti-SUV in look and driving feel, the 2022 Toyota Venza hybrid crossover hits its highs in efficiency and comfort.
What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Venza? What does it compare to?
The Venza is a compact hybrid crossover, with seats for five and standard all-wheel drive. It’s a rival for vehicles like Toyota’s own RAV4, the Subaru Forester, and the Honda CR-V.
Is the 2022 Toyota Venza a good car?
With excellent fuel economy, a quiet demeanor, and a slippery body, it earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Venza?
Nothing. Toyota carries over the hybrid crossover in LE, XLE, and Limited versions. It’s the same look no matter which trim you choose: sleek, shapely, softly rounded, the opposite of Toyota’s hard-edged 4Runner and RAV4. With a pretty, coupe-like roofline, the Venza also has a stylish interior and a dash wrapped in synthetic leather for a premium touch that lifts it close to Lexus territory.
The Venza performs with 39-mpg combined hybrid efficiency, but acceleration to 60 mph in about seven seconds behind a wall of sound deadening leaves little room for complaints. It slips discreetly through an infinite set of gear ratios, delivering all-wheel drive from a dedicated motor that powers the rear wheels. The ride’s tuned to soak up the road and to leave steering precision behind if it must; the trade-off’s a good one, as it feels composed, even when it leans into corners.
The two-row Venza can be had with cloth upholstery, but most versions get synthetic leather on all five seats. The front power-adjustable buckets have ample support, and even the back bench has good leg room, but head space and cargo ratings suffer some from the rounded roofline. Toyota counts 28.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, accessed from behind a standard power tailgate.
Every Venza has automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. The NHTSA and IIHS both give it their top overall ratings, though the feds have some notes on its front-impact performance.
How much does the 2022 Toyota Venza cost?
It’s $33,885 for a Venza LE with cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Prices top out with the $41,215 Venza Limited, which offers navigation, a surround-view camera system, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.
Where is the 2022 Toyota Venza made?
In Japan.
2022 Toyota Venza
Styling
The 2021 Toyota Venza has an upscale look that bests current Lexus styling.
Is the Toyota Venza a good-looking car?
It is. Though it shares some running gear with the angular RAV4, it has a suave, sculpted shape and a richer interior. We give it a 7, with extra points for the interior and exterior.
The Venza channels an inner Lexus for its urbane shape. The hard shadows cast by the rigid lines of the 4Runner and RAV4 have been erased, and replaced with gentle edges and flowing curves. Minus the Lexus hourglass grille, the shape’s soft wedge and coupe-like rear come off rakish but not racy. Toyota paints thin lines of chrome to dress it up, and fits bright polished wheels to bling it up slightly, but the Venza mutes almost everything else: it’s a lozenge that’s meant to soothe drivers.
The drama’s saved for the angular, tech-laden dash. Fitted with a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen or an available 12.3-inch touchscreen, the dash gets wrapped in soft synthetic leather and stitched in contrasting colors for a tailored appearance. It’s a cut above the treatment in other Toyota crossovers, even the pricier Highlander.
2022 Toyota Venza
Performance
The Venza pulls out all the comfort stops.
Toyota reaches for the fuel-economy stars in the 2022 Venza, but acceleration and handling don’t fall off the to-do list entirely. The Venza’s an above-average drive; it’s a 6.
Is the Toyota Venza 4WD?
All Venzas have all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Toyota Venza?
It’s not very quick. Toyota fits its hybrid 2.5-liter inline-4 into the Venza for a net of 219 hp; one of the system’s three motors powers the rear wheels for a technically interesting version of all-wheel drive. The result: 0-60 mph acceleration of about seven seconds, very smooth integration of gasoline and electric power, and a slushy feel to acceleration since the Venza’s gearless transmission moves around its powerband to maximize economy wherever it can.
There’s some imprecision in its braking, too: it’s not grabby, but a tap on the brakes sends the Venza into regenerative braking first, then into its conventional brakes. The transition’s orderly, but noticeable.
Of note, the Venza’s navigation system programs itself to take the most efficient routes, with optimal legs chosen for braking, acceleration, and cruising. It favors measured acceleration and low grades. You’ve been warned.
The Venza’s ride benefits from Lexus-like damping. With a similar setup to the RAV4, at least in hardware, the Venza gets softer springs and shocks, which let it lean more into corners and absorb more irregular pavement. The handling edge has been filed off. There’s little excitement in the way it drives, but it is uniformly capable and pleasant.
2022 Toyota Venza
Comfort & Quality
The Venza’s compact interior makes some Lexus moves.
Toyota wraps the Venza body around an interior fitted with comfortable front seats and lots of cargo room, which nets a 7 here.
Toyota fits a pair of power-adjustable front seats to every Venza, and covers those in base models in cloth. Synthetic leather’s an upgrade, as are heating and cooling. The seats don’t have tilting bottom cushions, which can limit comfort for some drivers, but we found them to be like any good partner, supportive and kind over the long haul.
The second-row bench can’t fit three medium passengers across for long trips, but leg room swells to 37.8 inches; head room’s slimmer than 6-footers might require.
The same swanky roofline that cuts into head room trims some cargo space: the Venza has 28.8 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats, nearly ten fewer than a RAV4.
The Venza’s interior wears a higher grade of trim than the RAV4, though. Door and dash panels and the center console are clad in synthetic leather, and the steering wheel and shifter don real leather, all capped with contrasting stitching and seat piping. It’s pretty, and pretty quiet, too.
2022 Toyota Venza
Safety
The Venza protects passengers well.
How safe is the Toyota Venza?
Fresh from a round of crash-testing, the Venza’s proven its personal safety mettle. It’s an 8 here.
In both crash-test regimens, it earns top scores. The NHTSA gives it four stars overall in front-impact protection, but the sum of all its scores yields a five-star overall rating. The IIHS dubs it a Top Safety Pick, with “Good” scores for all subtests.
Every Venza comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. Parking sensors, a head-up display, and a surround-view camera system are offered—and useful to boost rearward vision that’s compromised by the roofline.
2022 Toyota Venza
Features
A slim lineup of three Venza models covers all the bases.
With a good infotainment system and a complete list of standard features, the Venza earns a 8 here in its less expensive trims, which present a good value. Its warranty is nothing special, and the options list is short, costing it a couple of points.
Which Toyota Venza should I buy?
You’ll be fine with the $33,885 Venza LE, which comes with power features, 6-speaker audio, cloth upholstery, LED headlights, a power driver seat, 18-inch wheels, a hands-free tailgate, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For $37,415, the Venza XLE gains synthetic leather upholstery and heated front seats, and unlocks more options like a head-up display and a twin-pane sunroof.
How much is a fully loaded Toyota Venza?
It’s $41,215 for the Venza Limited, which gets synthetic leather upholstery, navigation, a surround-view camera system, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and 9-speaker JBL audio.
An average warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles comes with the Venza.
2022 Toyota Venza
Fuel Economy
The EPA’s happy with the Venza’s fuel economy.
Is the Toyota Venza good on gas?
It’s a hybrid, so the Venza’s excellent EPA ratings come as no surprise. The agency pegs it at 40 mpg city, 37 highway, 39 combined, which earns a 7 here.