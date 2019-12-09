The 2020 Toyota Tundra is a hard-working truck that’s light on luxury and high-tech features. Toyota’s full-size pickup has its assets, but its basic design dates back more than a decade and it shows. We rate the 2020 Tundra at 4.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the lineup is pared back to just one engine standard on the SR, SR5, Limited, TRD Pro, Platinum, and 1794 Edition trims. At least the V-8 is a good (albeit very thirsty) one: a 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 that delivers Lexus-like smooth acceleration accompanied by a race car-like growl when called into action. The 6-speed automatic transmission works well but doesn’t help fuel economy compared to rivals with more gears. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while a part-time 4WD system is optional.

The Tundra rides well and has reasonably responsive steering. Off-road ability is above average on the TRD Pro thanks to a boulder-swallowing suspension with Fox shocks. The Tundra isn’t rated to tow as much as some competitors, but its 10,000-pound-plus capability is good enough for most uses and the V-8 makes a willing hauling partner. An unusually large turning radius is a letdown, however.

The Tundra’s trucky looks outside are paired with a spacious but dated interior with low-buck plastics even on costly versions. Touchscreen infotainment screens that wash out in bright light. Smartphone compatibility is added for 2020, but features are on the sparse side. Prices are reasonable compared to some rivals and the Tundra has a decent resale value.

Among the truck’s standard features are automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Weak crash-test scores from both federal and independent testers reveal this design’s age.

The Tundra remains worth a look for some shoppers, but Detroit’s big trucks remind us that nobody does heavy hauling better than Motown.