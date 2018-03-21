Toyota doesn’t offer the 2018 Tundra in quite as many flavors as most truck manufacturers do, but those that are available perform well with strong power and an above average ride quality.

We’ve awarded extra points for those attributes, but have taken one off for the Tundra’s numb, light steering. It’s a 6 out of 10 for its performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Unlike its Detroit rivals, the Tundra is fitted only with V-8 engines. A 4.6-liter V-8 rated at 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque comes standard on SR and SR5 trim levels. Optional on those and standard elsewhere is a stronger 5.7-liter V-8 rated at 381 hp and 401 lb-ft. Both V-8s are mated exclusively to 6-speed automatic transmissions and most models come standard with rear-wheel drive while offering four-wheel drive as an extra-cost option.

Either V-8 is smooth and strong, but the 5.7-liter is only marginally thirstier while delivering far more power. Floor the 5.7 and you’ll be rewarded not only with ferocious acceleration, but also with a muscle car exhaust note. Aiding the V-8s are smooth-shifting automatics; they might be down on gears compared to the latest 8- and 10-speed units used elsewhere, but they get the job done well.

All Tundras use a conventional double-wishbone front suspension and a live axle out back with leaf springs. Ride quality is good with everything from the standard 18-inch wheels to the 20s found on Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition trim levels.

TRD Pro models are aimed at off-road users and they do a nice job of improving capability without sacrificing real-world usability. Underneath, they feature a 2-inch suspension lift up front for a pre-runner look and special Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs. Though not as extreme as the Ford F-150 Raptor, the Tundra TRD Pro takes rocky roads in stride while still being perfectly docile around town.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the new-for-2018 Tundra TRD Sport is aimed more at paved road use with its own Bilstein shocks and beefed up sway bars front and rear. We’ve not driven a TRD Sport yet, but we look forward to getting some behind-the-wheel time to see if the slightly stiffened suspension improves this truck’s somewhat cumbersome road manners.

Numb, light steering is par for the course for big trucks, but the Ram 1500 has shown us that a hauler can deliver at least a modicum of road feel through the steering wheel and we’re optimistic that Toyota is after the same goal with its TRD Sport.

All versions of the Tundra except the TRD Pro come standard with rear-wheel drive and offer four-wheel drive as an option. As you might expect for an off-roader, the TRD Pro is 4x4-only. Toyota’s four-wheel drive system is easy to operate with a dash-mounted knob, but it is a part-time system not meant for use on dry pavement. Most rivals offer an automatic mode suitable for use on any kind of terrain, something that’s useful in light snow or on a rainy day.

Depending on configuration, the Tundra’s V-8s are rated to tow as much as 10,300 pounds and a gross combined maximum towing rating of 16,000 pounds. That’s plenty, but it lags the best of the domestics. A big 38-gallon fuel tank is standard on most trim levels (and optional on the SR5). SR and SR5 trims come standard with a 26.4-gallon tank.

