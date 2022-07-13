What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Toyota Tacoma? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma is a mid-size pickup truck that squares off against the Ford Ranger and Nissan Frontier, among others.

Is the 2023 Toyota Tacoma a good car/SUV?

Many buyers may be attracted to the Tacoma for its durable reputation, which is backed up by spectacular resale value. Cramped inside and costly to buy, the Tacoma gets a TCC Rating of just 4.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma?

In what may be its last year before a redesign, the 2023 Tacoma gains a couple of new trim packages for the SR5 grade.

The Tacoma comes in extended- and crew-cab forms, with a choice between 5- and 6-foot beds. Underhood, the 2.7-liter inline-4 that powers base models can (and should) be swapped out for a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 278 hp. Acceleration is leisurely at best even with the V-6. Look for 20 to 22 mpg in most configurations.

The Tacoma is at its best off-road, where copious ground clearance and a wide range of off-road tech make it a proper rock-crawler or mud-plugger—especially in TRD Off-Road or TRD Pro guise.

It may be capable, but it’s not especially comfortable. The front seats sit low to the ground, and head room is tight even without the optional sunroof. The rear seat is only slightly better.

Lots of standard crash-avoidance tech is canceled out by so-so crash test scores, unfortunately.

How much does the 2023 Toyota Tacoma cost?

The 2023 Tacoma range stretches from the upper-$20,000 mark to over $50,000, but we think the best buy is right in the middle with the $38,000 or so TRD Off-Road.

Where is the 2023 Toyota Tacoma made?

In San Antonio, Texas.