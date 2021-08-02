What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Tacoma? What does it compare to?

The Tacoma is a popular mid-size pickup truck, and it squares off against the Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger,and Jeep Gladiator.

Is the 2022 Toyota Tacoma a good car/SUV?

The Tacoma may be the top-selling mid-size truck in the U.S., but that doesn’t make it the best at anything. Instead, it’s a solid all-rounder, best appreciated in one of its off-road forms—if you plan to take it off-road, that is. We rate it at 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma?

Changes for 2022 center around what Tacoma does best: go off-road. The TRD Pro sits up even higher on a newly lifted suspension, while the SR5’s Trail Edition package also gains a small suspension lift.

The Tacoma comes in either rear- or four-wheel drive extended- and crew-cab bodies, with a choice of 5- or 6-foot bed lengths. All models ride up high and feature variations on the same muscular styling.

Underhood, the base 2.7-liter 4-cylinder is largely relegated to fleet-oriented rear-drive models. The far more popular 3.5-liter V-6 sends 278 hp to the wheels via either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The stick shift is one of the things that really sets the Tacoma apart, for those willing to row it themselves.

That V-6 doesn’t endow the Tacoma with terrific acceleration, though. It makes most of its power up high in the rev band, so it must be exercised to climb hills or tug a trailer along.

Fuel economy is mediocre; look for low 20s in most driving.

Interior space is also not a forte, especially for taller occupants. Top tip: skip the sunroof, as head room is at a premium even before it lops an inch or so. Rear-seat space is also tight, though the design is playful and convenient.

Automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are laudable standard features, but the Tacoma hasn’t aced crash tests.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Tacoma cost?

The Tacoma range starts a little under $30,000 and can climb to around $50,000 for a kitted-out TRD Pro.

The best value here is either an SR5 for normal use or a TRD Off-Road for those who want to, well, off-road. That said, the sheer amount of four-wheeling kit fitted to the TRD Pro would be impossible to replicate for this cost in the aftermarket, so think twice before buying a TRD Off-Road and planning a host of suspension upgrades.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Tacoma made?

In San Antonio, Texas.