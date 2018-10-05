The 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck has its work cut out for it, and we’re not just talking about how its owners may use it.

Over just a few years, the Tacoma went from having just one rival—the Nissan Frontier—to enough to keep cross-shoppers on the test-drive circuit for the better part of a week. Now, a reborn Ford Ranger is the next to try to topple the Tacoma.

The 2019 Tacoma has its virtues—chunky good looks, excellent off-road ability, and standard active safety tech—but its ride is bouncy and its interior surprisingly cramped. Overall, we rate it 4.9 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Toyota sells the Tacoma in SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, Limited, and TRD Pro trim levels. Most use a reasonably strong 3.5-liter V-6, but base models can be ordered with a lackluster inline-4. The V-6 provides good, but not great, acceleration and is available with either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmissions. Rear-wheel drive is standard and four-wheel drive is optional on most trims, but is mandatory on others. Sharper steering than in most pickups is paired to a ride that’s bouncy-soft in some trims and surprisingly firm in others. The Tacoma’s 6,800-pound towing rating is good, but no match for full-size pickup trucks.

Fuel consumption is typical for a mid-size pickup.

The Tacoma’s blunt exterior styling is paired to a car-like dashboard inside. Unfortunately, the legs-out seating position and limited head room are more akin to a sports car than a pickup, too. The lack of a height-adjustable driver’s seat would be a head-scratcher at half of the Tacoma’s cost.

The hefty price of admission is offset by stellar resale values and a high level of standard active safety tech on every trim: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control come on every Tacoma. Don’t look for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility, however.