Likes
- Striking looks
- Quick with either engine
- Slot-car agile
- Not too pricey
- Works in base and upscale forms
Dislikes
- Too much reliance on BMW
- Busy design
- Where’s the manual?
- Unsteady in high-speed turns
The 2022 Toyota Supra is powerful and agile with either of its turbocharged engines.
What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Supra? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Toyota Supra is a two-seat sports coupe. It’s the more powerful of Toyota’s two sports cars. Rivals include the related BMW Z4, Porsche 718, Jaguar F-Type, Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ duo, and even the Chevrolet Corvette.
Is the 2022 Toyota Supra a good car?
The Supra delivers the sports car goods, with agile moves and plenty of power from either engine. It lacks space and rides firmly, but it’s always fun to drive. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Toyota Supra?
Now in its third model year, the 2022 Toyota Supra adds an A91-CF (carbon fiber) Edition with a limited run of 600 units. It also features some minor equipment shuffling, and Apple CarPlay now covers the whole screen instead of part of it on models with the premium audio system.
The Supra’s design crams a lot of scoops, curves, and lines into a short hatchback coupe shape. It’s bold and it draws attention, but we wouldn’t call it elegant. The interior is simple, though, to help the driver concentrate on the road.
The Supra uses BMW powertrains and a BMW structure. The 2.0 model is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 255 hp and provides lively acceleration. Other models feature a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that ramps up the output to 382 hp, delivers a 0-60 mph time under 4.0 seconds, and adds some emotion to the soundtrack. Neither engine drinks too much fuel, and the 2.0 gets 28 mpg combined.
About 200 pounds less than 3.0 models, the Supra 2.0 feels light and nimble. It has quick steering, and its 18-wheels and tires provide a decent ride.
The 3.0 models get more advanced components. They have 19-inch wheels and adaptive dampers that also do a decent job of ironing out road imperfections. They also have an electronic limited-slip differential to help put the power down when exiting turns, but it can also make the car feel unsteady in high-speed corners. No matter the model, the Supra is wide and short, with wide tires and tenacious grip. The combination gives the Supra slot-car moves, especially in tight turns.
As a two-seater, the Supra has little space. Taller drivers will want more leg room, and everyone will want more cargo room, with just 10.2 cubic feet in its hatchback hold. The cabin is built to a fine standard, but its BMW-derived infotainment system is behind the times.
How much does the 2022 Toyota Supra cost?
The 2022 Supra 2.0 starts at $44,185, and the A91-CF Edition runs up to $64,275. The 2.0’s standard equipment includes leather and Alcantara seats, keyless start, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Standard safety features consist of automatic emergency braking and active lane control, and buyers can also get blind-spot monitors, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.
Where is the Toyota Supra made?
It’s built in Austria.
2022 Toyota Supra
Styling
The 2022 Toyota Supra confronts onlookers with lines, curves, and scoops, offset by a calm interior.
Is the Toyota Supra a good-looking car?
The Supra is a striking sports car. It’s attractive, but not as elegant as the larger Toyota FT-1 concept its design is based on. Festooned with surface undulations and scoops, it announces its presence with authority. We rate it a 7 for style based on its bold exterior and tidy interior.
With prominent rear haunches, the Supra appears coiled like a predator ready to pounce. It has classic sports car proportions with a long hood and short deck, but its size packs a lot of design into a small space. It has numerous character lines, curves, and ducts that don’t always play well with each other, but it’s still a bold, handsome design.
The cabin is much more simple. It comes only in black, though the upholstery can be red. The dash has a horizontal theme, and the standard 8.8-inch touchscreen rises from the top like a tablet. The wide center console has a buttress to help isolate the driver. It’s a BMW vibe that can be stark in all black, though that is broken up by metallic trim and digital displays.
2022 Toyota Supra
Performance
Powerful, agile, and tossable, the 2022 Supra is a great autocrosser.
Is the Toyota Supra AWD?
The Supra is laid out like a sports car should be—with power going to the rear wheels.
How fast is the Toyota Supra?
The Supra is the more powerful of Toyota’s two sports cars. It’s shorter and faster than the 86 and has more grip. It’s agile on an autocross and a thrill on a racetrack. We rate it a 9 for performance for its incredible dexterity and ready power from either engine.
The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that spins up 255 hp and a hefty 295 lb-ft of torque. It launches the car from 0-60 mph in a sprightly 5.0 seconds, and makes the power readily available through its quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-4’s sound is just a notch up from the average family sedan.
Turbo-4 Supras are quick, but 6-cylinder models deliver a wave of sudden power. The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 produces 382 hp and 386 lb-ft of torque, which vaults the car from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. Peak torque arrives quickly at 1,600 rpm, making it easy for the same 8-speed automatic to provide power on demand. The turbo-6 also sounds a sonorous thrum during acceleration, with braps and pops between gears.
A stiff, short structure, a double-jointed front strut suspension, a five-link rear suspension, and wide tires give the Supra tenacious grip and sharp moves. The power, especially from the turbo-6, can overwhelm the rear tires and drift the car through corners, and the short wheelbase can send the rear end skittering in fast, sharp turns, so a steady hand at the wheel is best.
The Supra’s agility makes it best on an autocross, but it also has track capability, though with a caveat. We experienced power shifting across the rear axle in our track sessions, and it created an unsettling rear-end wiggle that made us slow down through corners. Toyota says it has refined the car’s programming and reinforced the front end since then, but we haven’t tested it on a track since, so we can’t say if the problem persists. The good news is the issue only happens during extreme driving that no driver should experience on the street.
Ride quality is stiff and busy, but not too harsh. Turbo-4 models have smaller 18-inch wheels and tires that help soak up bumps better, though they don’t offer the adaptive dampers. They also lack the electronic rear differential.
2022 Toyota Supra
Comfort & Quality
The Supra is a small sports car that fits two and has little cargo space.
The Supra sports two great bucket seats, but it lacks a back seat and has very little cargo space. We rate it a 4 out of 10 for comfort.
Getting into and out of the Supra is a chore. Occupants will occasionally smack their heads on the low-slung roof, and the seats sit so low that core strength is needed to wiggle out. Once seated, some may not like the legs-out driving position, though the seats have good bolstering and either eight- or 14-way adjustments to dial in the most comfort. A wide transmission tunnel separates occupants and pushes their legs outward, and tall drivers will want more leg room.
The Supra is a hatchback without typical hatchback space. Its hatch area has just 10.2 cubic feet of shallow cargo space, which is less than the trunk of a typical subcompact car.
Leather upholstery with black synthetic suede inserts is standard, and full leather comes on higher-line versions. Other touchpoints have soft surfaces, and it’s all put together well.
2022 Toyota Supra
Safety
The 2022 Toyota Supra has no crash-test scores, but does have some important safety features.
How safe is the Toyota Supra?
As a low-volume sports car, the Supra hasn’t been crash tested by the NHTSA and the IIHS, therefore we don’t give it a safety rating.
Toyota does provide a decent number of safety features. Automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard, while blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control are optional. Buyers can turn off the stability control, but we recommend against it as the short wheelbase and prodigious power can make the rear end squirrelly.
2022 Toyota Supra
Features
Toyota offers a small lineup for the 2022 Supra, but all versions are a value.
The 2022 Toyota Supra comes in a small lineup of turbo-4 and turbo-6 models with just a few options. However, the performance value earns it a 6 out of 10 for features.
Toyota offers the 2022 Supra in 2.0, 3.0 and 3.0 Premium trim levels, plus an A91-CF Edition.
Standard features on the $44,185 base 2.0 include manually adjustable seats, leather and Alcantara upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, an 8.8-inch gauge cluster, keyless start, satellite radio, an 8.8-inch center display, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Which Toyota Supra should I buy?
We’d likely stick with the base model for the fun it provides at a reasonable price.
However, we’d also consider the raw power and additional features of the 3.0 Premium. For $55,685 it gets sport pedals, a head-up display, 14-way power-adjustable sport seats with driver seat memory, heated seats, a 12-speaker JBL audio system with 500 watts, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, and bigger rear brakes.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Toyota Supra?
The $64,275 A91-CF Edition comes with a carbon-fiber aero kit that includes a front splitter, side skirts, a ducktail spoiler, and front and rear canards. It also has matte black 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, and a red and black interior.
The Supra comes with an average warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles, but it does include two years of free maintenance.
Toyota Supra infotainment
More like BMW infotainment. The Supra gets a version of the BMW iDrive system with a center touchscreen and rotary dial on the center console. The Apple CarPlay interface is shrunk down too much on the screen unless you get the high-end audio system. The touch inputs are easier to use than the dial.
2022 Toyota Supra
Fuel Economy
The Supra may be powerful, but its small stature gives it decent fuel economy.
Is the Toyota Supra good on gas?
While the Supra doesn’t focus on fuel economy, it’s fairly efficient. We rate it a 5 out of 10 based on the turbo-4 version’s EPA ratings of 25 mpg city, 32 highway, 28 combined.
The turbo-6 has EPA ratings of 22/30/25 mpg.