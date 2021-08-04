What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Sienna? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Sienna is a spacious, family-oriented minivan that competes against the Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica, and Kia Carnival.

Is the 2022 Toyota Sienna a good car?

With its standard hybrid powertrain, the Sienna is a frugal—if not exactly rapid—choice with a plush ride, decent seats, and the flexibility of optional all-wheel drive. We give it an impressive TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota Sienna?

This year, Toyota adds a quasi-SUV trim called Wilderness that features a raised ride height and an exclusive Cement color shared with the brand’s Tacoma pickup.

The Sienna comes in seven- or eight-passenger variants, all of which share the same sharp, windswept styling outside and a car-style dashboard inside.

The lineup ranges from basic LE to mainstream XLE, vaguely sporty XSE, somewhat plush Limited, and fairly decadent Platinum trims, with the Wilderness perched above the XLE. All-wheel drive is optional across the range.

The Sienna teams a 189-hp, 2.5-liter inline-4 engine with an electric motor. In concert, the two put 245 hp to the wheels through a CVT. Though not as peppy as Honda and Chrysler rivals, the Sienna is refined and thrifty. We’ve not matched the EPA’s 36-mpg combined rating, but any van that nets upward of 30 mpg in just about any driving situation is impressive enough.

Inside, the Sienna isn’t quite as spacious and thoughtfully laid-out as the Pacifica, but its seats are comfortable—especially in row two, where dual thrones slide fore and aft with ease.

Toyota fits the Sienna with a wide range of collision-avoidance features and it has mostly done well in crash tests.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Sienna cost?

The Sienna lineup starts a little under $36,000 for the base LE, climbing to around $55,000 for an optioned-up Platinum.

Most families will find an XLE with easy-wash synthetic leather seats suits their needs just fine, especially with the optional power liftgate.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Sienna made?

In Princeton, Indiana.