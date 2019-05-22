The 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan is an older design that hasn’t changed much in a decade, but it remains a good choice for its value and its optional all-wheel drive.

This year we’ve scored the 2020 Sienna at 5.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Sienna carries over unchanged after last year’s addition of Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. The Sienna is the only minivan available with all-wheel drive, and last year Toyota expanded the system’s availability to six of the van’s seven trim levels, including the sporty Sienna SE, which features muscular exterior styling, larger wheels and tires and a better-handling, but firmer-riding suspension.

All seven trim levels—L, LE, SE, XLE, and Limited—come with a long list of standard active safety systems and driver aids and most versions can be ordered in seven- and eight-passenger configurations.

Every Sienna is equipped with 3.5-liter V-6 that makes a hefty 296 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The Sienna is powerful for a minivan and it rides well. Sienna SEs have a stiff ride, however.

The van’s 164 cubic feet of passenger space is among the more spacious offered by any new car. Remove its seats and it can swallow several 4-by-8 sheets of plywood like a pickup truck. Other cool family-friendly features include a loudspeaker that projects the driver’s voice to pesky kids in the back, and an available Blu-ray player to keep them occupied.

Every 2020 Toyota Sienna is equipped with adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam headlights, and active lane control.

Disconcertingly, the 2020 Sienna’s safety record is marked by blemishes in the IIHS’ barrage of crash tests.