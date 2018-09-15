The 2019 Toyota Sienna minivan may seem familiar. That’s because it hasn’t been significantly changed since 2010.

For 2019, the Sienna gets some minor updates to keep it in the thick of the minivan market to hold on for at least one more model year before a full redesign. The sportier-looking and firmer-riding Sienna SE trim offers all-wheel drive for the first time, making the four-season option available in the LE, SE, XLE, and Limited trims. The Sienna also adds Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa capability, but not Android Auto.

We’ve given the Sienna at 5.7 out of 10, as it still represents a strong choice in the segment despite lagging its competitors in some ways. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

One of the Sienna’s strongest suits is its standard active safety technology, which bundles adaptive cruise control, active lane control, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam headlights together on every trim level. Other competitors are catching on, but Toyota has the honor of saying it was first.

Styling updated last year carries over for 2019, including a gaping front bumper that’s mostly grille (or at least appears to be). The sportier Sienna SE side panels still adorn every model this year.s far as minivans go, this one is an attention-grabber.

Powertrain options remain the same, in that there’s really only two to choose from. You can have your Sienna with either front- or all-wheel drive in every trim level except the base L model, and all versions come with a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 296 horsepower and uses an 8-speed automatic geared to improve fuel economy.

With an available 7 or 8 seats, the Sienna packs 164 cubic feet of passenger space, and with the seats removed, it can hold several 4-by-8 sheets of plywood on the load floor.

In terms of family-friendly options, there’s a loudspeaker that lets you project your voice to those pesky kids in the back, and you can have a Blu-ray player fitted to keep them entertained in the first place.