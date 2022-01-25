What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size SUV that shares its hybrid running gear with the Toyota Tundra. It competes with other large three-row SUVs ranging from the Nissan Armada to the Ford Expedition and Chevy Tahoe.

Is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia a good SUV?

We haven’t tested the third-generation Sequoia yet, but our positive impressions of the related 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Lexus LX bode well for the new full-sizer. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia?

The redesigned eight-seater rides on a new platform and shares its standard hybrid powertrain with the Tundra. Enhancements include more torque, more power, more towing capacity, and greater efficiency, as well as more standard safety and convenience features and a new infotainment system.

It wears a full-sized look, too. Toyota hasn’t released dimensional specs but it appears longer but not as tall as the outgoing model, yet it wears its DNA on its face. The front end tries its hardest to please papa bear Tundra with a broad, horizontally accented grille flanked by LED headlights that wrap around the bulging front fenders like a corner brace. The bulge continues over the rockers and rear wheels ranging in size from 18 to 22 inches. TRD Pro models measure a bit wider based on the three orange safety lights in the grille, black 18-inch alloy wheels (Toyota didn’t specify tire options), a roof rack, and dual TRD exhaust tips.

Inside, the horizontal theme carries over with a truck-like bar across the dash trimmed in everything from chrome-like plastic to real wood. A wide truck-like console with several storage levels leads into a center stack crowned with a 14.0-inch touchscreen on most models; it’s flanked by vents that look like ears.

In back, a second-row bench seat sits three. The third row enables the SUV to seat up to eight passengers. The second row can be swapped out for captain’s chairs, but in either configuration the second-row seats can recline, slide, fold and tumble forward with a lever that’s more cumbersome than a button. The biggest changes happen in the rear. The 60/40-split third-row seats can recline and slide 6.0 inches to vary cargo room or passenger space, depending on that trip’s needs. Power folding is an option, but the seats don’t fold flat into the floor due to the placement of the hybrid battery. Instead, Toyota utilizes a tiered removable cargo shelf. We’d prefer a fold flat option.

We also prefer the hybrid under the hood, based on its application in other Toyotas. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, which is a vast improvement over the 381 hp and 401 lb-ft in the outgoing model. A motor generator sits between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission for seamless shifts and low-speed EV driving below 18 mph, as well as fuel economy that promises to be significantly greater than the abysmal 15 mpg combined in the predecessor. Three drive modes alter the engine mapping, while two additional modes change damping on vehicles equipped with the adaptive variable suspension. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but most models will be four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case for off-roading.

The Sequoia returns to a solid rear axle from an independent rear suspension last year, and towing capacity improves 22% to 9,000 lb, according to Toyota, who also said the frame is more rigid. Available upgrades include load-leveling air springs and adaptive dampers in the back.

The NHTSA and the IIHS haven’t crash-tested the new family hauler yet, but Toyota equips it with driver-assist features that reduce the likelihood and impact of crashes. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection at turns as well as straight ahead, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitors, and front and rear park assist.

How much does the 2023 Toyota Sequoia cost?

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the Sequoia comes in five grades: base SR5, Limited, Platinum, a TRD Pro off-road edition, and a new range-topping Capstone trim first introduced this year on the Tundra pickup truck. Toyota provides a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty with 2 years or 25,000 miles of scheduled maintenance. Hybrid components are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles.

All Sequoias come with a sunroof, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and surround-view camera system. An 14.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard on all but the base model. Designed in North America, the infotainment system rights all the wrongs of its outdated predecessor in the Tundra and Lexus NX we tested earlier this year. The “Hey, Toyota” voice commands and head-up display also proved excellent in the models that share the equipment with the Sequoia.

Capstone models finish the Sequoia with 22-inch chrome wheels taken from the Tundra but more reminiscent of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II. Other fancy finishes include power running boards, semi-aniline black-and-white leather upholstery, American Walnut wood dash trim, LED mood lighting, and acoustic glass in the front doors to muffle outside noise.

Where is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia made?

In San Antonio, Texas.