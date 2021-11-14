What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia? What does it compare to?

The Sequoia is Toyota’s biggest SUV, a three-row model with a truck-derived frame and decent towing ability. It competes with the Nissan Armada, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Ford Expedition.

Is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia a good car/SUV?

The Sequoia mostly trades on its Toyota badge, which is to say that it is bought most often for its reputation for durability. Against its rivals, the Sequoia is a distinctly dated choice with a thirsty engine and a chintzy interior. We rate it at 4.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

Nothing. The Sequoia is unchanged for what’s likely to be this model’s final year before a redesign.

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia comes in SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, Nightshade, Platinum, and TRD Pro trim levels. All feature a 5.7-liter V8 that features a NASCAR-grade soundtrack and NASCAR-grade fuel consumption. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it’s just fine but down at least a gear compared to rivals. That explains the fuel consumption, at least to a degree.

Inside, the Sequoia is plenty spacious but outfitted with cheap materials and a dated infotainment system.

Safety-wise, the Sequoia features automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, but its crash-test ratings are just so-so.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Sequoia cost?

The Sequoia lineup starts with the $51,895 SR5 and rises to $67,945 in Platinum trim. That’s a costlier start than some competitors and not nearly as wide a lineup. We think the best Sequoia for the money is the cheapest Sequoia, so stick with the SR5.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia made?

In Princeton, Indiana.