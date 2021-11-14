Likes
- Strong V-8 power
- Massively spacious
- Decent standard safety equipment
Dislikes
- Horrible fuel economy
- Cheap interior
- Unimpressive safety scores
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia is an outdated choice. Wait for next year’s redesign.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia? What does it compare to?
The Sequoia is Toyota’s biggest SUV, a three-row model with a truck-derived frame and decent towing ability. It competes with the Nissan Armada, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Ford Expedition.
Is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia a good car/SUV?
The Sequoia mostly trades on its Toyota badge, which is to say that it is bought most often for its reputation for durability. Against its rivals, the Sequoia is a distinctly dated choice with a thirsty engine and a chintzy interior. We rate it at 4.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia?
Nothing. The Sequoia is unchanged for what’s likely to be this model’s final year before a redesign.
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia comes in SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, Nightshade, Platinum, and TRD Pro trim levels. All feature a 5.7-liter V8 that features a NASCAR-grade soundtrack and NASCAR-grade fuel consumption. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it’s just fine but down at least a gear compared to rivals. That explains the fuel consumption, at least to a degree.
Inside, the Sequoia is plenty spacious but outfitted with cheap materials and a dated infotainment system.
Safety-wise, the Sequoia features automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, but its crash-test ratings are just so-so.
How much does the 2022 Toyota Sequoia cost?
The Sequoia lineup starts with the $51,895 SR5 and rises to $67,945 in Platinum trim. That’s a costlier start than some competitors and not nearly as wide a lineup. We think the best Sequoia for the money is the cheapest Sequoia, so stick with the SR5.
Where is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia made?
In Princeton, Indiana.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Styling
Overwrought and dated, the 2022 Toyota Sequoia looks like yesterday’s news.
Is the Toyota Sequoia a good-looking car?
The Sequoia has confused exterior styling and a positively outdated interior. TRD Pro versions look the best with their color-matched bumpers and other trim. We award it just 3 out of 10 points.
Inside, the dominance of silver-painted plastic trim reminds us too much of the early 2000s, a point reinforced by the dated infotainment system.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Performance
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia pairs good V-8 power with a dated driving experience.
It hasn’t changed in years, and the Sequoia drives like an older SUV as a result. Overall, the Sequoia rates 5 out of 10.
Is the Toyota Sequoia 4WD?
Toyota offers rear-wheel-drive versions of most Sequoia trim levels, but four-wheel drive is likely to be more common in colder climates.
How fast is the Toyota Sequoia?
Underhood, you’ll find a 381-hp 5.7-liter V8 teamed with a 6-speed automatic transmission. That’s decent power accompanied by a pleasant underhood snarl. The standard 6-speed automatic transmission is down a cog or four compared to rivals, though it operates smoothly. Additional gears would allow for more relaxed highway cruising and less fuel consumption, though.
The separate ladder frame gives this big SUV decent towing capacity at the expense of a nimble feel. Instead, the Sequoia delivers plodding moves over the road with ponderous handling. It can be a chore to muscle one in town, especially in crowded parking lots.
At least the ride is soft and absorbent, especially with the optional TRD Pro package. That version is aimed at more serious off-road use, something we doubt many Sequoia owners will look to tackle.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia is spacious, but outdated inside.
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia offers up terrific space for a big SUV with plush seats. Its interior wears a lot of inexpensive-looking trim, though. It picks up points for front and rear seat comfort, the ability to carry at least five passengers, and for expansive cargo room—but drops a point for fit and finish, which explains its rating of 6 out of 10 rating for comfort and quality.
Front-seat riders have overstuffed thrones that wear cloth or leather; they’re surrounded by plenty of space. Second-row passengers have just as much leg room once they’ve climbed all the way up. Captain’s chairs are optional for row two, with a bench seat standard fare.
Row three is tight for adults but suitable for children. There’s nearly 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, which grows to 67 cubes with it folded. Flop the second row down and the Tundra can swallow an impressive 120 cubic feet of goods.
If only the Sequoia’s interior felt worth the prices Toyota charges. Its plastics are rough and cheap against all rivals, not to mention just about all new cars.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Safety
Toyota fits a good array of crash-avoidance tech to the Sequoia, but it hasn’t been fully crash-tested.
How safe is the Toyota Sequoia?
We’re not sure. The IIHS and the NHTSA have not evaluated this big SUV.
It will do its best to avoid a wreck, though, with standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, and blind-spot monitors, plus adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam headlights. We don’t expect it will be crash-tested until it is replaced by a new model.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Features
The 2022 Toyota Sequoia is a costly choice for what it includes.
The 2022 Sequoia is offered in a wide range of trim levels, but its infotainment system is subpar and it gets expensive fast. We rate it at 5 out of 10.
Which Toyota Sequoia should I buy?
The lineup starts with base SR5 trim for $51,895, and that’s where we’d put our money. Though hardly decadent, it includes a power sunroof, power front seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
A Limited costs around $10,000 more and doesn’t bring enough to the party. That’s a big upcharge for leather seats and bigger wheels, but not too much else.
How much is a fully loaded Toyota Sequoia?
Toyota wants more than $67,000 for a Sequoia Platinum, which is a massive amount of money for a model outfitted like some rivals that cost thousands less and deliver a fresher design.
2022 Toyota Sequoia
Fuel Economy
Prepare to stop often for fuel if you buy a 2022 Toyota Sequoia.
Is the Toyota Sequoia good on gas?
Not at all. The Sequoia is among the thirstiest new cars available. Rear-wheel-drive versions of the 2022 Toyota Sequoia are rated at a lousy 13 mpg city, 17 highway, 15 combined. With four-wheel drive, the Sequoia checks in at just 14 mpg combined. Rivals universally use less fuel.