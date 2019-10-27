The 2020 Toyota Sequoia is a thirsty, ponderous large SUV that hasn’t changed much in the 12 model years the current design has been on the market.

An upgraded TRD Pro trim level this year adds serious off-road hardware to a lineup that includes mainstream SR5, TRD Sport, Limited, and Platinum trim levels. The rugged appearance trim is not enough to elevate the dated Sequoia above a 4.4 out of 10 rating on our scale, however. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The bulbous three-row Sequoia will barely squeeze into most suburban garages, and it offers room for up to eight passengers in three rows. Cargo space behind the third row is adequate. Fold the second and third rows flat and it’s spacious enough for just about any weekend hardware store run.

The truck-based Sequoia is powered by a 5.7-liter V-8 rated at a healthy 381 horsepower, but its 6-speed automatic transmission is down on gears compared to rivals. That helps explain its dismal fuel economy, at least somewhat. With a towing rating as high as 7,400 pounds, the Sequoia won’t out-lug some beefier rivals, though it’s a stable lugger.

This year’s upgraded TRD Pro is a formidable four-wheeler, at least for the handful of buyers who want impressive off-road capability in a big Toyota not named Land Cruiser. Most shoppers are best served with the entry-level Sequoia SR5. At upward of $50,000, it is not inexpensive, though newly standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility at least bring it up to par.

The Sequoia comes standard with a good array of collision-avoidance features as well as convenient adaptive cruise control, which are features its Chevy and GMC rivals offer for a hefty premium.

Overall, that’s not enough for the Sequoia to overcome the chintzy interior, guzzling V-8, outdated interior, and limited tech.