MSRP: From $49,595

Horsepower: 381 hp

MPG: Up to 13 city / 18 highway

Review continues below

Dimensions: 205” L, 80” W, 77” H

Curb weight: Up to 6,000 lbs.

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is, like its namesake, a sturdy and massive fixture that not only casts an impressive shadow, but also is big enough to host its own ecosystem. Unfortunately, like the tree from which it’s named, the Sequoia is also remarkably old.

The three-row SUV earns a 5.0 on our overall scale, which reflects its impressive carrying capacity, but also its inefficient V-8 and outdated interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Toyota is trotting out a few tricks to keep the big SUV relevant in the face of newer, more efficient competitors. The Sequoia’s scheme? A 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport with big 20-inch wheels, black exterior accents, tuned Bilstein shocks, and front and rear anti-sway bars. The rest of the lineup, which includes SR5, Limited, and Platinum trims, gets the once-over treatment with a new grille and LED headlights.

Although the Sequoia is in 11th model year, it still occupies an important niche for Toyota. The Sequoia’s brawny 5.7-liter V-8 and truck-based frame can make it an eight-seat towing rig for big families with bigger toys. On paper, it may sound similar to Toyota’s other big ‘ute, the Land Cruiser, but the Sequoia has a very different, suburban mission.

To that end, the Sequoia comes standard with rear-wheel drive, although all-wheel drive is optional. It’s rated to tow up to 7,400 pounds and its second- and third-row seats fold flat to hold an impressive 120 cubic feet of cargo.

With that power comes great sacrifice—and we mean gas mileage. The 5.7-liter V-8 is rated by the EPA at 15 mpg combined, which is well behind its rivals now.