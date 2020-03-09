The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is a mega-selling compact crossover that still has a few tricks up its sleeve. It’s due in mid-2020, and brings with it a plug-in hybrid with a twist: the 2021 RAV4 Prime that may be the best performer of the bunch.

It gets a 6.4 TCC Rating for now. We’ll adjust it when we drive it, and when official safety data rolls in. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, we expect the 2021 RAV4 to come in more flavors than many ice cream shops. Toyota will offer the RAV4 in LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Limited, TRD Off-Road, SE, and XSE trims. The RAV4 Hybrid likely will be offered in LE, XLE, and Limited trims, the RAV4 Prime comes in SE and XSE trims.

Review continues below

The good news: All RAV4s get the same mini-’ute good looks that started in 2019. The roofline and chunky body sides are a boon to curb appeal, even if they make the RAV4 slightly more uncomfortable inside this time around.

All RAV4s start with an inline-4 under the hood, although what happens down the driveline depends on how deep your pockets are. The base 2.5-liter inline-4 makes 203 horsepower and drives the front or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The RAV4 Hybrid teams that inline-4 to a hybrid battery pack and electric motors for 219 hp net that drives all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission. It’s fuel-efficient and rates up to 40 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

The RAV4 Prime adds bigger electric motors, a bigger hybrid battery pack and bumps up overall output to more than 300 hp. Unlike other plug-in hybrid crossovers, the RAV4 Prime’s song is performance: it’s the quickest RAV4 to 60 mph at 5.8 seconds (two seconds faster than the RAV4 Hybrid) and can travel more than 30 miles on electrons alone.

We’re not sure how much the RAV4 will cost, but every model gets active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Base RAV4s get cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with smartphone compatibility and at least one USB port. Top trims get synthetic leather, better performance, off-road hardware, a bigger touchscreen, or better audio.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 will arrive in summer 2020.