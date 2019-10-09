One of the most popular crossovers on the planet finally looks like it can go anywhere on earth, too. The 2020 Toyota RAV4 adds a TRD Off-Road trim level this year that bolsters the soft-roader’s trail-running resume (on paper) and gives shoppers another reason to get lost.

We give the 2020 RAV4 a 6.5 on our overall scale thanks to its good looks and impressive safety scorecard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the RAV4 is available in LE, XLE, Adventure, TRD Off-Road, and Limited trim levels. The RAV4 Hybrid will be offered in LE, XLE, XSE, and Limited trim levels.

Review continues below

The RAV4’s good looks go further in TRD Off-Road models. They add more off road-adjacent hardware and twin-tube shocks, chunky 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and gray exterior accents. The base RAV4 looks great in our eyes too: it combines the rough-and-tumble 4Runner and Tacoma looks with the RAV4’s compact dimensions.

Under the hood of most RAV4s is a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 203 horsepower mated to an 8-speed automatic. It’s just fine, although asking more from the engine can reveal its less-refined side. The RAV4’s ride is similarly fine, although competitors smother the road a little better.

The RAV4 Hybrid rates up to 39 mpg combined, which is good compared to nearly any vehicle. (The Honda CR-V Hybrid or Ford Escape Hybrid may do better when they’re rated.)

Four average adults won’t have any problems fitting into the RAV4. Head room may be an issue for taller adults, and three broad-shouldered adults may be cramped in the back.

Every RAV4 is equipped with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitors are standard on most models, and a surround-view camera system is on the options list.

The redesigned 2019 RAV4 earned top crash-test scores from safety officials, which should be peace of mind for small families and new-car buyers.

Every RAV4 gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, at least one USB port, and power features. Most RAV4s have five USB ports, dual-zone climate control, and options for heated seats.