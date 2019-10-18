It’s hard not to have an opinion on the 2020 Toyota Prius. The car’s expressive shape, impressive fuel economy, and reasonable price have made it a favorite with drivers interested in saving fuel. But gas is cheap, and rivals are catching up, which makes the 2020 Prius less of a stand-out than before.

We rate the lineup at 6.0 out of 10, giving it points for its spacious interior and, of course, its eco-friendliness. It’s dull to drive, however. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Prius lineup comes in L Eco, LE, XLE, and Limited editions, the higher versions of which are offered with either all-wheel drive or in plug-in hybrid Prius Prime form.

Review continues below

All use a 1.8-liter inline-4 paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), an electric motor, and a battery pack. Base versions earn up to 56 mpg combined according to the EPA. With the 2020 Prius Prime, Toyota swaps in a larger battery pack that allows that version to run about 25 miles on electricity alone. Last year’s lineup expanded with the winter state-friendly all-wheel-drive version that includes an extra electric motor to power the rear wheels at city speeds.

No matter the version, no Prius accelerates or corners with any enthusiasm, though ride quality is good.

The Prius is plenty spacious inside, with 27 cubic feet of cargo space and decent leg room all around. A new 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment this year adds Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa (but no Android Auto) compatibility, and includes USB ports and Bluetooth. More expensive versions include a Tesla-like 11.6-inch touchscreen that’s arranged vertically and integrates many climate controls. Try before buying.

The 2020 Prius comes with an especially high degree of active safety gear for a car that costs less than $25,000 in base form. Adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking are standard, while blind-spot monitors come on all but the cheapest version. Federal and independent crash-test results have largely been good, too.