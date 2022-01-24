2022 Toyota Mirai Preview

Our review of the 2022 Toyota Mirai is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Toyota Mirai if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Electric
EPA Class Compact Cars
Style Name XLE Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
News

5 things to know about the 2021 Toyota Mirai
At a recent press event at Toyota Motors North America's headquarters in Plano, Texas, the most popular vehicle to test drive was not the gorgeous six-figure Lexus LC500 sports coupe, nor was it the Toyota Land Cruiser leaving American shores...Read More»
2016 Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Car: Quick Drive
While auto-industry insiders, analysts, and tech-savvy early adopters are split on whether a hydrogen infrastructure is viable in the near future, several automakers are pushing forward with product—and hoping that infrastructure (and more...Read More»
Toyota, Nissan, Honda To Spend $48 Million On Hydrogen Infrastructure: Will It Sell Fuel Cells?
Back in February, we reported that Honda, Nissan, and Toyota had joined forces to create a hydrogen fueling infrastructure in Japan. At the time, we had no details about what the three might do or how much they might spend on such endeavors. ALSO...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Toyota Mirai
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$49,500 - $66,000
The 2021 Toyota Mirai is stylish, serene, and tech-savvy. If it could refuel in more places—like outside the state of California—we’d be very keen on it.
2020
2020 Toyota Mirai
5.4
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$58,550
The 2020 Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered sedan is the other, other option for green drivers—and very few of them at that.
2019
2019 Toyota Mirai
5.4
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$58,500
The 2019 Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered sedan is the other, other option for green drivers—albeit a very small number of green drivers.
