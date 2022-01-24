Our review of the 2022 Toyota Mirai is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Toyota Mirai if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2022 Toyota Mirai emailed to you
Get updates about the 2022 Toyota Mirai emailed to you
Specs
Engine Electric
EPA Class Compact Cars
Style Name XLE Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 1-Speed AutomaticMore Specs »
News
5 things to know about the 2021 Toyota Mirai
At a recent press event at Toyota Motors North America's headquarters in Plano, Texas, the most popular vehicle to test drive was not the gorgeous six-figure Lexus LC500 sports coupe, nor was it the Toyota Land Cruiser leaving American shores...Read More»
2016 Toyota Mirai Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Car: Quick Drive
While auto-industry insiders, analysts, and tech-savvy early adopters are split on whether a hydrogen infrastructure is viable in the near future, several automakers are pushing forward with product—and hoping that infrastructure (and more...Read More»
Toyota, Nissan, Honda To Spend $48 Million On Hydrogen Infrastructure: Will It Sell Fuel Cells?
Back in February, we reported that Honda, Nissan, and Toyota had joined forces to create a hydrogen fueling infrastructure in Japan. At the time, we had no details about what the three might do or how much they might spend on such endeavors. ALSO...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
InventoryMore Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Toyota Mirai?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2022 Toyota Mirai against the competitionCompare All Cars