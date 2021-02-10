What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Toyota Mirai? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen fuel-cell sedan, with space for up to five, plus a newfound emphasis on a luxurious ride and balanced handling. It goes up to 402 miles on a tank of hydrogen. The Mirai is only offered in specific areas of California where a hydrogen infrastructure supports it, and it compares to the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell and the Hyundai Nexo.

Is the 2021 Toyota Mirai a good car?

The Mirai is a nicely styled, well-designed sedan with excellent ride comfort and very good steering and handling. The Mirai earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Toyota Mirai?

Everything. The 2021 version of the Mirai has nothing to do with its predecessor—except that it continues to showcase the potential of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The Mirai has been reborn as a rear-wheel-drive sedan, with the platform borrowed from the latest Lexus LS luxury flagship. Its fast roofline, strong stance, and long-nose sport-sedan proportions, looks great from about every angle and is quite the turnaround from the gawky “Prius-plus” look of its front-wheel-drive predecessor.

With the latest, more compact version of Toyota’s fuel-cell stack under the hood and a 1.2-kwh battery pack, the Mirai delivers 182 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque through a rear-mounted electric motor. Three cylindrical hydrogen tanks hold about 12 pounds (5.6 kilograms) of the lightest element, at about 10,000 psi.

At about 196 inches long, the Mirai is roughly the same size on the outside as the very spacious Toyota Avalon, but in a real sense of space it feels barely Corolla-sized on the inside. The back seat simply isn’t enough for 6-footers. If that’s all good, the interior feels like a pleasing mashup of Toyota and Lexus themes, materials, and trims.

How much does the 2021 Toyota Mirai?

The 2021 Mirai XLE costs $50,455, including the $955 destination charge. The Limited model costs $66,955 and adds perforated upholstery, heated and cooled seats all around, and a fold-down armrest/console in back. A full suite of active-safety features are included on all versions.

Where is the 2021 Toyota Mirai made?

In Japan.