The 2019 Toyota Mirai is a hydrogen-powered sedan sold in very small numbers in Northern and Southern California and Hawaii.

It’s only available around refueling stations and does not run on any other type of fuel besides hydrogen. Good lease deals can be found in those areas, otherwise the 2019 Mirai is prohibitively expensive. Its lease price and included fuel costs are the best looking part of the car.

It earns a 5.4 on our overall scale almost entirely on its efficient powertrain and standard equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

If you haven’t picked up what we’re putting down, here’s what we mean: the Mirai isn’t fast, nor is it particularly attractive. Its 312-mile range is relatively good, and the only tailpipe emissions from the Mirai is water.

It’s powered by a 153-horsepower electric motor that’s supplied energy by compressed hydrogen. It drives only the front wheels, and its motor is tasked with moving two tons of people, gear, and clean energy.

It’s comfortable for four adults—there are only four seats—and it has standard active safety features including automatic emergency braking.

Every Mirai is equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, two USB ports, and synthetic leather upholstery.