The 2018 Toyota Mirai is a four-seat mid-size four-door sedan powered entirely by hydrogen, making it the company’s only full zero-emission vehicle. It’s sold only in areas of California where hydrogen fueling stations exist (about three dozen as of January 2018), so it’s limited to travel within the radius of that network. The Mirai is available only in a single trim level, with few options.

We rate the Mirai at 4.8 out of a possible 10 points, a seemingly low score for Toyota’s halo car and technology showcase. It loses points for its styling, performance, and comfort, though it gets a top green score. No safety ratings for the Mirai have been issued, so we can’t give it a score on that front. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Mirai scores lower than all its competitors, including the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, which is simply a nicer, more capacious, better-performing, and longer-range hydrogen vehicle. The Tesla Model S and less-expensive Model 3 can use their maker’s nationwide Supercharger fast-charging network for long-distance road trips with zero tailpipe emissions, while the Chevrolet Bolt EV is considerably less expensive than the Mirai and performs considerably better.

The Mirai is a low-volume vehicle for Toyota, which sells as many Camrys in three days as it does Mirais in a year. Most U.S. drivers will never see one on the road, and that may not change in the near future. Today, and likely for years to come, the Mirai’s main challenge is the cost and complexity of establishing a network of hydrogen fueling stations. California, along with Toyota and Honda, is investing many millions of dollars in setting up that infrastructure.

Until hydrogen fueling is pervasive and easily accessible in volume, a 2018 Toyota Mirai remains a somewhat risky bet on one company’s vision of zero-emission vehicle technology. That vision ignores the reality of almost 1 million plug-in electric vehicles on U.S. roads, so wise shoppers may want to hedge their bets for a few years—or lease rather than buy.