The Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is an icon. Its go-anywhere, haul-anything attitude is a direct link between utility vehicles from the past and modern luxury SUVs of today. It’s nostalgic and useful in all the right ways, but it’s not as comfortable as models that have embraced luxury more than utility.

Our 5.0 TCC Rating is completely average for anything but; the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is capable, rugged, and enviable. It’s just too thirsty and too expensive. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This Land Cruiser’s basic design dates back more than a decade by now, and the Land Cruiser’s name has been around for more than 60 years. This year, like last year, there’s a Land Cruiser Heritage Edition available with special wheels and badges—even though every Land Cruiser is a “heritage” model by now.

That’s because the Land Cruiser still uses a big 5.7-liter V-8 that’s slow and deliberate, but also powerful. All 371 horsepower comes on with the subtlety of a grenade, and its full-time four-wheel-drive system feels just as powerful. An 8-speed automatic handles shifting duties well, although it’s not at all capable of making the Bruiser efficient.

Up to eight can fit within the Land Cruiser, but five is really a better idea. Regular Land Cruisers have a standard third row that’s cramped and not useful; Heritage Editions make that third row optional (and we think it’s better for it).

Leather upholstery is standard. The same goes for active safety features and some luxury fittings. The Land Cruiser predates smartphones so don’t expect its infotainment system to understand those either.

Toyota charges at least $86,910 for a well-equipped Land Cruiser—no trim levels, no powertrain choices, one option. Pick your paint and find the nearest dirt road to explore.

Not many SUVs can go the same places a Land Cruiser can, but many SUVs can go just about every other place more comfortably. That’s the tradeoff.