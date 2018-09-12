The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is a large SUV that can deliver far more than what most buyers want. It’s immensely capable over any kind of terrain, which is why the 2019 Land Cruiser and its predecessors have been trusted tools in some of the most remote stretches of the globe.

We rate the latest Land Cruiser at 5.2 out of 10. It’s hurt by a prodigious thirst for fuel and land yacht road manners that may take some acclimation. But if we were stocking our nuclear fallout shelter, we’d turn to the Land Cruiser before any of its rivals. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Land Cruiser sees no changes for 2019. Its basic design dates back to 2008, although a 2016 update gave it a new look, better infotainment, and an 8-speed automatic transmission that may not have been worth the effort.

Just one version of the Land Cruiser is available—pick your color. For those who want some customizability, the Lexus LX 570 is a kissing cousin that’s priced about the same (albeit with five seats standard rather than eight), has a longer warranty, and benefits from the brand’s red-carpet service.

Under the Land Cruiser’s long hood sits a 5.7-liter V-8 rated at 381 horsepower that sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. A Land Cruiser with a full tank of gas and a driver aboard weighs upward of 6,000 pounds, but the V-8 provides ample acceleration. The only needle that’ll move faster in its instrument cluster is the fuel gauge as it approaches “E.”

Land Cruisers have old-school body-on-frame construction and an independent front suspension paired to a solid rear axle. A trick hydraulic suspension system with massive sway bars prevents it from leaning too much into corners when pushed while providing terrific wheel articulation on bumpy terrain.

Four-wheel drive is standard—of course—and the traction control system has modes for just about any terrain. A nifty feature uses the brakes to shrink the Cruiser’s turning radius on tight trails.

Inside, the Land Cruiser is a blend of UN-tough truck and soft semi-aniline leather. Its button-heavy dash design has throwback appeal. A big infotainment screen with clear maps works well but lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Land Cruiser isn’t as spacious inside as its big body suggests, but it has ample room in the first two rows. The third row is best for kids and, unfortunately, isn’t easily removable for additional storage.

The Land Cruiser hasn’t been crash-tested, but its active safety gear such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors is mostly with the times.