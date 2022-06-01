What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Toyota Corolla? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Toyota Corolla is a compact car available in sedan and hatchback body styles. It’s offered with gas and hybrid powertrains, the latter of which delivers Prius-grade fuel consumption with more streamlined and less egg-shaped styling.

The Corolla runs up against other compacts in a small but strong segment that includes the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Mazda 3.

Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla a good car?

We expect the Corolla’s high TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10 to carry over to the refreshed 2023 model, but we won’t finalize it until we drive it later this year. It’s a strong rating for a compact car, and would be stronger still if based solely on the more thrifty Corolla Hybrid. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Toyota Corolla?

The refreshed Corolla comes with new ends, more standard tech, and the expansion of the 2.0-liter engine’s availability as well as more hybrid trim levels with available all-wheel drive. We review the new Corolla Cross crossover SUV separately.

The Corolla Hybrid can be had with LE and SE grades with front- or all-wheel drive, as well as the top XLE grade with all-wheel drive. Toyota ditches the base L grade in the sedan in place of LE, SE, XSE, and XLE trims with new LED daytime running lights. The hatchback version smiles with chrome lips on its pouty grille, and overall it’s a bit shorter but still manages to be the more practical—and stylish—choice.

Toyota swaps out the 139-hp 1.8-liter inline-4 for a 169-hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder in all gas models. Paired with a stepped CVT that simulates gear shifts, the bigger small engine is two seconds quicker to 60 mph than the 1.8-liter, according to Toyota. A 6-speed manual is no longer offered, and front-wheel drive is standard. The bigger little engine is also more efficient, with an estimated 31 mpg city, 40 highway, 34 combined.

For the best efficiency, consider one of four hybrid grades, all powered by a 121-hp powertrain consisting of a 4-cylinder, an electric motor, and a battery pack. Together, the combo trades middling acceleration for the promise of 50 mpg-plus, no matter how you drive it. Optional all-wheel drive with a motor powering the rear axle gives the Hybrids more grip off the line and in turning.

All Corollas ride and handle with much improved precision than they did just a generation or two ago, thanks in part to its MacPherson front struts and multi-link rear suspension. Whether a hatchback or a sedan, the Corolla has well-weighted steering and good body control, though Hybrids are heavier and less nimble.

Interior seating fits four adults, with the fifth seat best used as an arm rest. Hatchbacks trade more cargo room for less rear-seat room, while the sedan’s trunk is small for its class. Toyota offers synthetic leather and ambient lighting to lighten up the interior, which is well finished despite an overreliance on gloss black plastic trim pieces.

In addition to automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, every Corolla comes with active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Every Corolla leaves the factory with an unusually good array of crash-avoidance features, plus this lineup is highly rated for its safety.

How much does the 2023 Toyota Corolla cost?

Toyota will announce pricing later this year. Expect it to cost more than the $22,000 for the 2022 base Corolla L now that there’s a stronger base engine.

Standard features include cloth seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a new multimedia system with over-the-air updates to keep it fresh.

Options range from a JBL 9-speaker sound system to wireless smartphone charging.

Every 2023 Corolla is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty with two years or 25,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance.

Where is the 2023 Toyota Corolla made?

Toyota makes the Corolla sedan and hatchback In Blue Springs, Mississippi, but the Corolla Hybrid is made in Japan.