Likes
- Balanced ride and handling
- Frugal fuel economy
- Quality interior
- Excellent safety tech
- Decent infotainment setup
Dislikes
- Rear seat could be better
- Sedans have a small trunk
- Larger engine lacks refinement
- Not quick in most forms
Buying tip
features & specs
With more interesting style, the 2022 Toyota Corolla is a wallflower no more; hybrids have Prius-like fuel economy.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Corolla? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla is a compact car available in sedan and hatchback body configurations. It’s offered in gas and hybrid forms, the latter of which delivers Prius-grade fuel consumption with blend-in styling.
The Corolla is worth shopping against the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra, and Subaru Impreza.
Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla a good car?
With a TCC rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2022 Corolla earns our stamp of approval. It may be a bit pricey for a small car, but it’s fuss-free, with an emphasis on efficiency. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla?
This year, the Corolla largely carries over; we review the new Corolla Cross crossover SUV separately.
With the Corolla, Toyota has L, LE, SE, XSE, and XLE trims from which to choose, some of which can be had with extra-cost styling packages. Only the Corolla LE comes in hybrid form. The hatchback version is a bit shorter but still manages to be the more practical—and stylish—choice.
A 1.8-liter inline-4 is standard on most versions, where it’s paired with a CVT. Hybrids use a 121-hp powertrain consisting of a 4-cylinder, an electric motor, and a battery pack. Together, the combo trades middling acceleration for the promise of 50 mpg-plus, no matter how you drive it.
The Corolla SE and XSE use a 169-hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that delivers good punch but could use a dose of refinement. A 6-speed manual gearbox is available with the bigger engine.
All Corollas ride and handle with much improved precision than they did just a generation or two ago. Whether a hatchback or a sedan, the Corolla has well-weighted steering and terrific body control, though Hybrids are a little heavier and less nimble.
Interior space and finishes are good, though four adults is the real-world maximum for anything more than around-town errands. Hatchbacks have an expansive cargo hold, but less rear-seat room; the sedan’s trunk is small for its class.
Every Corolla leaves the factory with an unusually good array of crash-avoidance features, plus this lineup is highly rated for its safety.
How much does the 2022 Toyota Corolla cost?
Toyota charges just over $21,000 for a base Corolla L, and the lineup can tickle $30,000 with options. Our money would be on the $24,500 or so Corolla LE Hybrid, which may be the best commuter car on the market today.
Where is the 2022 Toyota Corolla made?
In Blue Springs, Mississippi.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Styling
The 2022 Toyota Corolla is interesting, if not exactly pretty.
Is the Toyota Corolla a good-looking car?
There’s nothing especially beige about the latest Corolla, though some of its busy lines lack the precise feel of the Mazda 3 or even the Volkswagen Jetta. We rate it at 6 out of 10, mostly on account of its sharp interior.
Sedans have a conventional profile, while hatchback versions dare to be both stylish and utilitarian.
Inside, look for an open, airy feel especially with lighter interior color hues. The look is cohesive and logical, and some models even have leather-like touches on the dash for a classier feel.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Performance
The Corolla delivers good handling, but it keeps a moderate pace.
Is the Toyota Corolla 4WD?
It is not.
How fast is the Toyota Corolla?
The 2022 Corolla comes in three flavors: mild, mild with a side of salad, and mild-medium. We rate the lineup at 5 out of 10 with a point for handling, then deduct a point for slow acceleration.
Models with L in the name use a 139-hp 1.8-liter inline-4 linked to a CVT. The combination is neither quick nor offensive.
Corolla SE and XSE versions trade that engine for a comparatively gruff 169-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 that lacks the verve seen in turbocharged engines found in cars such as the Mazda 3 or VW Jetta. That said, the 6-speed manual transmission that is at least theoretically still available has a sweet, precise feel.
Truth be told, however, our favorite Corolla is now the hybrid. Its 121-hp system rating is not impressive, but it keeps up with traffic just fine as its fuel gauge moves slowly toward E.
All Corollas have relatively soft suspensions but good balance and handling aided by direct, comfortable steering. These small cars take bumps in stride more like larger mid-sizers.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Toyota Corolla has decent interior space.
Front-seat riders are treated to the best thrones in the house when it comes to the 2022 Toyota Corolla. Limited rear-seat space and a small trunk on sedans dents the lineup’s rating to 6 for comforting quality.
Sedans ride on a 106.3-inch wheelbase and have more leg room than the hatchbacks, which ride on a 103.9-inch wheelbase. Supportive front seats with excellent rearward travel in either can accommodate a wide range of occupants. In the sedan, Toyota wraps seats in a nice woven material on Hybrids, and offers leather and heated front seats in some trims.
Row two is tight for taller passengers, especially in the hatchback. Two adults will fit for short trips, but they should be medium-sized or smaller.
Though hatchback versions ride on a shorter wheelbase, they have more usable cargo space: it’s about 18 cubic feet of space back there, versus the 13.1-cubic-foot trunk in the sedan.
Interior materials are good for the money, and Corollas we’ve driven have had a quiet, tightly-assembled feel.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Safety
The 2022 Toyota Corolla is an exceptionally safe choice.
How safe is the Toyota Corolla?
The latest Corolla has earned excellent scores in crash tests, and it boasts a good array of tech aimed at avoiding a collision entirely. We rate it at 9 out of 10 for safety. It’s one of the highest-rated compact cars.
The NHTSA gives the Corolla five stars overall. The IIHS gives it a Top Safety Pick award, but only cars with upgraded headlights get its “Acceptable” rating, and thus earn the award; others have “Marginal” headlights.
Every Corolla includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control, with blind-spot monitors occupying a spot on the optional equipment list.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Features
The 2022 Toyota Corolla is a very good value.
Which Toyota Corolla should I buy?
The Corolla comes in a wide range of trim levels, each well-equipped but a bit pricier than most rivals.
The $21,005 Corolla L sedan wants for little with its 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, and crash-avoidance tech. Spending an extra $400 or so on a Corolla LE is worthwhile for the automatic climate control and upsized infotainment system, though.
The best buy here is the Corolla LE Hybrid, which costs $24,630 and also includes a digital display in the instrument cluster and a proximity key. A regular commuter may be able to justify the extra cost in fuel consumption alone, even before factoring in any difference in resale value.
From there, the lineup can get a bit pricey but also a bit more interesting as it works its way up to about $30,000 for an XSE Apex Edition.
How much is a fully loaded Toyota Corolla?
The high-zoot XSE Apex has a stylish body kit with intriguing bronze accents, plus special wheels and a lowered suspension. It makes a pretty strong statement for a little under $30,000.
2022 Toyota Corolla
Fuel Economy
There’s not a thirsty Corolla in this lineup, though hybrids are especially frugal.
Is the Toyota Corolla good on gas?
Our 6 out of 10 rating here applies to gas-only models, which vary slightly by trim level but generally check in at around 32 or 33 mpg combined.
That’s excellent fuel economy on its own, but the 53 mpg city, 52 highway, 52 combined rating from the LE Hybrid is truly spectacular.
Models with the upsized 2.0-liter inline-4 can rate as high as 34 mpg combined thanks to the fact that their engine doesn’t have to work as hard as the 1.8-liter.