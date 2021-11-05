What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Corolla? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Toyota Corolla is a compact car available in sedan and hatchback body configurations. It’s offered in gas and hybrid forms, the latter of which delivers Prius-grade fuel consumption with blend-in styling.

The Corolla is worth shopping against the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Nissan Sentra, and Subaru Impreza.

Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla a good car?

With a TCC rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2022 Corolla earns our stamp of approval. It may be a bit pricey for a small car, but it’s fuss-free, with an emphasis on efficiency. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla?

This year, the Corolla largely carries over; we review the new Corolla Cross crossover SUV separately.

With the Corolla, Toyota has L, LE, SE, XSE, and XLE trims from which to choose, some of which can be had with extra-cost styling packages. Only the Corolla LE comes in hybrid form. The hatchback version is a bit shorter but still manages to be the more practical—and stylish—choice.

A 1.8-liter inline-4 is standard on most versions, where it’s paired with a CVT. Hybrids use a 121-hp powertrain consisting of a 4-cylinder, an electric motor, and a battery pack. Together, the combo trades middling acceleration for the promise of 50 mpg-plus, no matter how you drive it.

The Corolla SE and XSE use a 169-hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that delivers good punch but could use a dose of refinement. A 6-speed manual gearbox is available with the bigger engine.

All Corollas ride and handle with much improved precision than they did just a generation or two ago. Whether a hatchback or a sedan, the Corolla has well-weighted steering and terrific body control, though Hybrids are a little heavier and less nimble.

Interior space and finishes are good, though four adults is the real-world maximum for anything more than around-town errands. Hatchbacks have an expansive cargo hold, but less rear-seat room; the sedan’s trunk is small for its class.

Every Corolla leaves the factory with an unusually good array of crash-avoidance features, plus this lineup is highly rated for its safety.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Corolla cost?

Toyota charges just over $21,000 for a base Corolla L, and the lineup can tickle $30,000 with options. Our money would be on the $24,500 or so Corolla LE Hybrid, which may be the best commuter car on the market today.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Corolla made?

In Blue Springs, Mississippi.