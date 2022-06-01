2023 Toyota Corolla Cross

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Side Exterior View
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Front Exterior View
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Rear Seats
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Front Seats
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Open Doors
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Trunk
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Gear Shift
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Dashboard
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Instrument Panel
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Engine
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Steering Wheel
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Audio System
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Temperature Controls
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Grille
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Headlight
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Door Handle
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Mirror
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Air Vents
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Wheel Cap
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Door Controls
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE 4WD (Natl) Tail Light
2022
2022
The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Editorial Director
June 1, 2022

Buying tip

We like the front-drive Corolla Cross LE for value, but we’ll report back after a Hybrid drive.

With the 2023 Corolla Cross, Toyota lifts the RAV4’s style and grafts on the Prius’ all-wheel-drive hybrid power.

What kind of car is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross? What does it compare to?

The Corolla Cross SUV takes economy-car running gear and blends it with an upright crossover body. It’s offered with all-wheel drive, and has more room than the front-drive-only Toyota C-HR though it shares much of its shape with the bigger and more capable RAV4. Shop the Corolla Cross against the Hyundai Kona, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Crosstrek.

Is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross a good car?

We’ve called it sluggish but safe, with a well-tuned ride. Last year’s version earned a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10—but there’s a twist this year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross?

For 2023, Toyota adds a new Corolla Cross Hybrid to the family in S, SE, XSE, LE, and XLE trim. Most of the rest carries over, including those RAV4-like styling cues. The Corolla Cross could have been dubbed a RAV3, with the angled wheel wells and roof pillars that taper at the rear into a softer, stubbier body than that of the top-selling RAV4. Inside, the Corolla Cross has a familiar layout, with a wide touchscreen that sits on a straightforward and cleanly organized dash, wrapped in a good grade of plastic.

The standard-issue Corolla Cross still wrings out mediocre performance from the  Toyota parts-bin engine under its hood, a 169-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 that teams with a CVT to send its power to the front wheels. It’s noisy, and doesn’t snap off stoplight launches to justify that excess. It’s offered with all-wheel drive, but we like the front-driver better for its less complex setup and its better-damped ride—odd enough, since the more complex multi-link rear suspension on AWD versions handles vertical ride motions with more assertive damping.

Toyota grafts on a version of the familiar Prius AWD hybrid system in the Corolla Cross Hybrid. With two electric motors within its front hybrid transmission and one at the rear, it’s outfitted with all-wheel drive and nets 194 hp, which Toyota promises will be good for a 0-60 mph time of 8.0 seconds, all coming in at an estimated 37 mpg combined.

At 175.6 inches long, about a half-foot shorter than a RAV4, the Corolla Cross rides on a wheelbase that’s only a couple of inches shorter. That translates into excellent space for front passengers. In back, it’s a half-foot less for rear-seat leg room. The ‘Cross needs better padding on its front seats, but ample head room and a fine driving position get good marks; it’s able to carry four people comfortably, though a fifth passenger will be a tight fit.

The Corolla Cross sports standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitors come standard on the LE and XLE, and on all Hybrids above the S trim. No crash-test results have been reported from the NHTSA, but the IIHS gives it a Top Safety Pick+ award.

How much does the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross cost?

There’s no pricing yet, but the 2022 Corolla Cross L started at $23,410, and included cloth seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power features. The $25,760 Corolla Cross LE, for 2022, upgraded to an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone charging. Toyota’s 3-year/36,000-mile warranty includes two years or 24,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance.

All 2023 Corolla Cross trims get a new infotainment interface with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-C ports, and connected navigation with cloud-based routing and POI search, as well a wi-fi hotspot service through AT&T.

Hybrids come in S, SE, and XSE spec, all with 17-inch wheels, the bigger touchscreen, a sport suspension, and LED lighting. SE Hybrids gain blind-spot monitors and roof rails, while the XSE gets better LED headlights and a power heated driver seat with synthetic leather. 

Where is the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross made?

In Huntsville, Alabama.

