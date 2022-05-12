What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross? What does it compare to?

The Corolla Cross is the newest, smallest Toyota crossover to sport available all-wheel drive. Larger than the front-wheel-drive Toyota C-HR and taller than the Corolla sedan that lends its name to the effort, the 2022 Corolla Cross also borrows its looks from another Toyota—the bigger and bolder RAV4. Compare the Corolla Cross with the Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, and Hyundai Kona.

Is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross a good car?

Review continues below

It’s sluggish off the line, but rides pretty well and has excellent safety features. The five-door crossover Corolla Cross—sold in L, LE, and XLE trims—earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross?

Everything, despite the name and the body. The Corolla Cross shares an architecture with both the Corolla sedan and the RAV4 crossover SUV, but it’s a new and smaller vehicle that leans on the bigger RAV4’s shape to draw in eyeballs. It’s a sharp, squat-looking crossover with smartly angled pillars and wheel wells that could do worse than to mimic one of Toyota’s top sellers. The interior takes the same tack, with a familiar layout capped by a touchscreen perched on the dash.

The Corolla Cross taps the Toyota parts bin for its 169-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 and CVT. Performance is mediocre at best; the CVT pushes the engine into a noisy part of the powerband but doesn’t offset it with speed. We prefer the less complex front-drive model and its more absorbent ride, though all-wheel-drive models get a multi-link rear suspension that controls ride motions more assertively.

Some 5.9 inches shorter than a RAV4, and 175.6 inches long in all, the Corolla Cross is just 2.0 inches shorter in wheelbase, which means front-seat passengers have good space, while rear-seat riders will have less leg room than in the RAV4—six inches less. The Corolla Cross’ seats need more lumbar support, but the upright driving position and plentiful head room make it an easy fit for four tall passengers.

All Corolla Cross crossovers have a driver-assistance suite with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitors come with the LE and XLE. It earned top marks in crash testing from the IIHS and the NHTSA.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross cost?

The $23,410 Corolla Cross L gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloth upholstery, and power features. We’d pick the $25,760 Corolla Cross LE, with its 8.0-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone charging.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross made?

In Alabama.