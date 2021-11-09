Likes
- Actual personality
- Thrifty hybrid
- Refined V-6
- Good safety tech
Dislikes
- Weird design lines
- Clunky infotainment
- Base versions can be dull
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Toyota Camry is anything but boring with its attention-getting looks and its wide powertrain lineup.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Camry? What does it compare to?
Like Kleenex or Coke, the 2022 Toyota Camry is a household name by now. Forget dull Camry sedans of yore, though. The latest model is stylish and fun, even in hybrid form. There’s a Camry for just about every want or need, too—at least for shoppers willing to look beyond SUVs.
Shop it against the Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, and Mazda 6.
Is the 2022 Toyota Camry a good car?
It really is, and we haven’t always felt that way. The latest Camry rates 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its all-around competence and, dare we say, its personality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Toyota Camry?
A few swaps to the color palette mark 2022 for this five-seat mid-sedan.
The Camry comes only as a four-door sedan, but its lineup stretches from plain LE through SE, XSE, XLE, and TRD versions that each have their own personality. All versions have busy styling that borders on overdone, though the black roof on the TRD is playful in ways we don’t typically associate with a Camry.
Hybrid versions are our favorites, however. Their powertrains deliver decent power offset by astoundingly good fuel economy. Think 50 mpg and few visits to a gas station.
Base cars use a 203-hp inline-4 that’s just fine for most needs, while the V-6 ups the ante to 310 hp. All-wheel drive can be had with the base engine if you need it.
Every version is stretch-out spacious inside, with clean lines and a big infotainment screen saddled with so-so tech. Eh, you can’t win ‘em all.
Safety-wise, the Camry is nearly perfect with top scores from testers and good standard tech that helps avoid or mitigate crashes.
How much does the 2022 Toyota Camry cost?
The Camry lineup starts around $26,000, but we would budget for around $30,000 for a well-equipped hybrid version—if we were spending your money, that is. A 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard on most trims,
Where is the 2022 Toyota Camry made?
In Georgetown, Kentucky.
2022 Toyota Camry
Styling
The 2022 Toyota Camry is far from a dullard in the looks department.
Is the 2022 Toyota Camry a good-looking car?
The Camry doesn’t exactly brim with sophistication, but its styling is interesting and intriguing. We rate it at 7 out of 10.
A few exterior tweaks last year carry freshness into 2022. The Camry has a long nose and a short trunk that give it rear-drive proportions more in line with European luxury cars. Its detailing is anything but, though, with sharp lines and creases everywhere you look. It’s definitely different, and it may work well for you.
The interior is similarly full-flavored with big panels decked out in either wood-like or metal-like trim. A 9.0-inch touchscreen is mostly standard. Venturing into higher trim levels opens up more interior hues, including brash red accents.
2022 Toyota Camry
Performance
The 2022 Toyota Camry prioritizes comfort, but it can thrill in the right configurations.
Base Camrys hardly thrill, though their 203-hp engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that works well enough to earn it a point for its good ride quality.
Is the Toyota Camry 4WD?
All-wheel drive can be optioned with the base engine in some trim levels; otherwise, front-wheel drive is standard.
How fast is the Toyota Camry?
The real fun machine here is a Camry with the optional 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6, which delivers syrupy smooth power accompanied by a lovely muted growl. It’s Lexus-level sophistication with Camry pricing.
Our money would be on the Camry Hybrid, which delivers 208 hp thanks to its electric motor and battery. The continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) works effortlessly in the background.
Ride and handling is a tale of three Camrys. LE and XLE versions are old-school soft, though confident. SE and XSE variants turn up the wick a bit with lower ride heights and stiffer suspensions, though they’re hardly punishing.
The bizarre Camry TRD is nonetheless intriguing enough with its beefed up suspension, chunky anti-sway bars, and uprated brakes. It’s sporty without being overkill, except in the looks department.
2022 Toyota Camry
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Toyota Camry is a comfy road-trip machine.
With seating for five passengers, the 2022 Toyota Camry has a spacious cabin with an imaginative design, though it’s not perfect inside. We rate it at 7 out of 10 with points above average for front-seat room and a decent-size trunk that holds 15.1 cubic feet of stuff, in hybrid or gas models.
Overall, the Camry measures about 192 inches long, which makes it perfectly average by mid-size sedan standards. Front-seat riders have good seats that can be covered in cloth or leather and offer heating and cooling for an extra cost.
The rear seat has a low roof line that can leave taller passengers anging for head space, though 38.0 inches of rear leg room is more than many compact crossovers.
Interior materials are fine, but won’t give Lexus a run for its money.
2022 Toyota Camry
Safety
The 2022 Toyota Camry boasts one of the better safety scores on the market.
How safe is the Toyota Camry?
Very. Excellent crash-test scores and lots of standard and available collision-avoidance tech elevate the Camry to a 9 out of 10 score for its safety. The NHTSA rates it five stars overall, while the IIHS awards its highest safety honors with a Top Safety Pick+.
Every version includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Optional equipment includes a surround-view camera system and blind-spot monitors.
2022 Toyota Camry
Features
The broad Toyota Camry lineup offers a model for any budget or personality.
The 2022 Toyota Camry comes in a wide range of powertrains and trim levels. We rate the lineup at 8 out of 10 due to its good safety and convenience features, and its overall value, especially for Hybrid and base models.
Which Toyota Camry should I buy?
Base Camry LE sedans run about $27,000 with cloth seats, LED lighting, active safety tech, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The SE tosses in some sporty-looking bits that may sway us, but we’d recommend a Hybrid LE or SE for about $30,000.
Adding X badges creates XSE and XLE trims with power seats for both passengers and uprated JBL audio, plus access to navigation and a sunroof.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Toyota Camry?
The 2022 Camry with a V-6 will cost around $35,000, with the XSE model topping the Camry charts at about $37,000. Standard gear includes dual-zone climate control, heated power front seats covered in leather, panoramic sunroof, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and other gloss black trim pieces.
2022 Toyota Camry
Fuel Economy
Pick the Toyota Camry Hybrid for spectacular fuel economy.
Is the Toyota Camry good on gas?
Most versions of the 2022 Toyota Camry are tops for fuel economy. We rate the lineup at 6 out of 10 for the mainstream 4-cylinder. Pick a hybrid and that figure would climb, while the V-6 is a bit thirstier.
Base 4-cylinder models are rated at 28 mpg city, 39 highway, 32 combined. XLE and XSE versions have bigger wheels and more equipment that makes them a bit heavier, denting figures to 27/38/31 mpg combined. Versions with all-wheel drive lose 3 or 4 mpg from combined and highway figures.
The Camry Hybrid LE is a Prius without the stigma at 51/53/52 mpg. Hybrid XSE and XLE versions use lower-tech batteries that see their figures slip to 44/47/46 mpg.
Finally, V-6 models check in at 26 mpg combined, or 25 mpg combined for the TRD version.