What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota Camry? What does it compare to?

Like Kleenex or Coke, the 2022 Toyota Camry is a household name by now. Forget dull Camry sedans of yore, though. The latest model is stylish and fun, even in hybrid form. There’s a Camry for just about every want or need, too—at least for shoppers willing to look beyond SUVs.

Shop it against the Nissan Altima, Honda Accord, and Mazda 6.

Is the 2022 Toyota Camry a good car?

It really is, and we haven’t always felt that way. The latest Camry rates 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to its all-around competence and, dare we say, its personality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota Camry?

A few swaps to the color palette mark 2022 for this five-seat mid-sedan.

The Camry comes only as a four-door sedan, but its lineup stretches from plain LE through SE, XSE, XLE, and TRD versions that each have their own personality. All versions have busy styling that borders on overdone, though the black roof on the TRD is playful in ways we don’t typically associate with a Camry.

Hybrid versions are our favorites, however. Their powertrains deliver decent power offset by astoundingly good fuel economy. Think 50 mpg and few visits to a gas station.

Base cars use a 203-hp inline-4 that’s just fine for most needs, while the V-6 ups the ante to 310 hp. All-wheel drive can be had with the base engine if you need it.

Every version is stretch-out spacious inside, with clean lines and a big infotainment screen saddled with so-so tech. Eh, you can’t win ‘em all.

Safety-wise, the Camry is nearly perfect with top scores from testers and good standard tech that helps avoid or mitigate crashes.

How much does the 2022 Toyota Camry cost?

The Camry lineup starts around $26,000, but we would budget for around $30,000 for a well-equipped hybrid version—if we were spending your money, that is. A 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard on most trims,

Where is the 2022 Toyota Camry made?

In Georgetown, Kentucky.