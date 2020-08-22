The Toyota Camry once defined the family-sedan ethos: boring to see, dull to drive, unassuming to a fault. Now the Camry’s the tattooed mom or dad with a streak of pink hair—still angling for that promotion to manager, yes, but it’s trying hard to be cool.

It’s made a friend in us, whether it’s a sensible Camry LE Hybrid or a party-in-the-USA TRD. If you haven’t bought an SUV by now, you might wanna hang with it this weekend, since it scored a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year a few mild style changes and a bigger 9.0-inch touchscreen option show up on the order sheet, but the Camry’s still the eyeball-grabber that touched down a couple of years ago and changed Toyota’s sedan reputation. This Camry is wild-looking from many angles—unsettled from a couple—and hardly deserves the same name as the car that dissolved into the wallpaper for the past generation. Water down the effect with a Camry LE in gray—or light it up with the TRD’s two-tone roof effect and lipstick-red leather.

It’s a march up the powertrain ladder to match the Camry’s performance to its shape. Base cars have a 203-horsepower inline-4, an 8-speed automatic, and front-wheel drive; it’s a master class in anonymity. V-6 cars tap 301 hp for eye-opening acceleration that doesn’t come with back-breaking stiffness. Our favorite’s still the 176-hp Camry Hybrid, with effortlessly moderate performance and stellar fuel economy that can top 50 mpg.

The Camry’s comfortable front seats give more of its family-car mission away, but the dash is styled with a freehand appeal. Back-seat riders will have to tuck and roll under the low roofline, but they’ll fit fine, and so will a little more than 15 cubic feet of their stuff.

Every Camry has automatic emergency braking—it’s still mothering you even when it’s your bestie. And all come with touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and excellent crash-test scores. We’d pick the Camry LE Hybrid with a power driver seat, a cloth interior, and the right smartphone connectivity; lose control and you could spend nearly $40,000 on a Camry TRD that corners flatter and shocks passersby with its shape, while it still hangs on to those saner Camry virtues.