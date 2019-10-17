The 2020 Toyota Camry lineup ranges from mainstream suburban family car to hypermiling commuter to track-tuned TRD sports sedan. There’s something for everyone here, at least everyone who hasn’t followed the call of the SUV.

We rate the entire range at 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Some versions, such as the Camry Hybrid, would rate higher if judged independently. The lineup is offered in L, LE, XLE, SE, XSE, TRD, and BBQ trims -- we’re dreaming on that last one, but why not?

The base 2.5-liter inline-4 thrusts 203 horsepower to the front wheels, while the optional V-6 feels every bit stronger thanks to its 301-hp rating. The hybrid powertrain delivers performance akin to the base engine with fuel economy that can top 50 mpg, but only if you shop carefully and stick with the LE trim level.

Handling is gentle in base versions, somewhat short of thrilling in the tuned SE and XSE trims, and entertaining with the TRD badge affixed to the rear. Don’t look for all-wheel drive, something rivals have started to offer in a bid to lure SUV shoppers in wintry climes. All Camrys are front-wheel drive.

No matter what’s underhood, the Camry boasts a sleek shape that may turn off buyers looking for a conservative shape but works well to us. A driver-oriented dash inside gives the Camry a high-tech feel not entirely matched by its standard touchscreen, though new Android Auto compatibility this year joins Apple CarPlay to at least bring the sedan up to par. Interior space is good, but watch your head before ducking into the back seat. A surprisingly small trunk fuels the SUV fire.

Camrys have done exceptionally well in crash tests and boast a high degree of collision-avoidance features standard, as they should given prices that start around $26,000 and climb to $37,000 or more with options.