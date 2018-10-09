The 2019 Toyota Camry wants you to think that its wallflower past is well behind it. We’re mostly convinced. Its duds are fresh and edgy, its performance surprising in certain trims, and its tech game is mostly on point.

But vestiges of the Camry’s past remain, and that’s just fine with us. It’s still mostly a sedate cruiser with a spacious interior and, in hybrid configuration, a better-looking, mild-mannered Prius. We rate the 2019 Camry at 6.8 out of 10 overall, with the caveat that its myriad configurations should be judged independently. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Camry mostly carries over after an extensive redesign last year, with one notable reason to buy the latest and greatest: standard Apple CarPlay compatibility, a feature the latest Camry curiously launched without in 2018. Android fans will have to keep waiting, however.

Camry shoppers will find a bevy of trims to select from—L, LE, SE, XSE, and XLE. A 2.5-liter inline-4 is standard fare, while a 3.5-liter V-6 is optional on some trims. With EPA ratings as high as the low-50s, the Camry Hybrid may be the best pick of the lineup.

The Camry steers with more verve than many shoppers might expect, but its ride remains as cosseting and Lexus-lite as ever. The SE and XSE feature retuned suspensions that are stiffer, if not necessarily more entertaining.

Regardless of what’s underhood, the latest Camry casts a daring shadow. It’s far more interesting, if perhaps not as cohesive, as its predecessors. SE and XSE trims are livelier yet with generous blacked-out trim and big wheels for a sporty effect.

Inside, the Camry is functional, comfortable, and stylish. It’s not as upmarket as the Honda Accord, but even base trims are well-outfitted and this year’s Apple CarPlay addition is welcome.

Due to a sloping roofline, the Camry’s best seats are definitely up front. Cloth upholstery is standard, while leather is widely available on higher trims.

The Camry has performed well in crash tests. Every trim comes standard with a bevy of active safety tech, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

Starting in the mid-$20,000s, the Camry’s lengthy list of trim levels and option packages means there’s one for just about any buyer—any buyer not lured by a crossover SUV, that is.