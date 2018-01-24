The 2018 Toyota Camry is now a minority in its segment, offering an optional V-6 engine in high-end models. Fewer automakers are considering a V-6 for similar-sized sedans. While we had hoped for more, we rate the Camry at 5 out of 10 for overall: its powertrains, handling and roadholding, and suspension are essentially average for the segment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The newest Camry clearly improves on the previous generation in those qualities, but it’s not particularly groundbreaking in any performance area save fuel economy. We found the base version not particularly powerful, and the specialty Hybrid and V-6 versions at either end of the performance range proved more enjoyable than the volume models.

The base engine continues to be a 2.5-liter inline-4, now rated at 206 horsepower and mated to an 8-speed automatic. The 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6 is also paired with the new 8-speed automatic.

The Camry Hybrid models use the latest generation of the Toyota two-motor hybrid system, first launched in the 2016 Prius. The Camry Hybrid uses a 176-hp 2.5-liter engine tuned to run most efficiently in combination with electric motors to power the car under light demand. A new Sport Mode in the Camry Hybrid lets drivers move through six simulated "gears" in the electronically continuous variable transmission if they choose; we found it largely superfluous.

Like the Prius, the battery pack of the Camry Hybrids sits under the rear seat rather than in the trunk. That gives identical trunk space in the standard and hybrid models. The base Camry LE Hybrid uses a lighter lithium-ion battery pack, however, which gives it a combined EPA estimated rating of 52 mpg, the first hybrid mid-size sedan to cross the 50-mpg mark. The heavier SE and XLE hybrids use an older nickel-metal-hydride battery, and are rated at 46 mpg combined.

The conventional 2.5-liter 4-cylinder models, which will be the bulk of Camry sales, comes in at an EPA-estimated rating of 32 mpg (except for the lightest Camry L, rated at 34 mpg). Finally, the thirsty V-6 gets a 26-mpg combined rating.

On the road, the base 2.5-liter engine and 8-speed automatic didn’t feel all that fast. A demand for greater acceleration produced a pause followed by two and sometimes three downshifts before the car surged ahead. This is regrettably common now in new cars whose transmissions have more than six gears, and the Camry is far from the worst culprit, but neither did the 4-cylinder prove all that responsive. The V-6, on the other hand, delivered smooth, fast power in virtually any situation, and seemed to require fewer downshifts. It’s the engine to have if you want power, though it’ll cost you in fuel economy.

Hybrids, V-6 most enjoyable

Oddly enough, the Camry LE Hybrid we drove proved as enjoyable as the V-6, in a different way. The Camry Hybrid runs in electric-only mode quite frequently over flat roads at a variety of speeds, the engine switched on subtly, and transitions between regenerative and friction braking were imperceptible. It’s not a fast car, nor one that makes you want to drive fast, but it’s smooth, quiet, and comfortable.

On the road, while the new Camry is definitely an improvement over its rather soft predecessor, we found that even the “sporty” SE and XSE models with retuned suspension didn’t feel all that sporty. Toyota has definitely improved its electric power steering, which was previously among the numbest in any car. It holds the road as well as most mid-size sedans, but the tall tires on the base LE are soft enough to feel squishy around corners on fast, winding rural roads. The larger wheels and tires of the XLE are a noticeable improvement.

The best-handling Camry model was the XSE V-6 we tested, a full-bells-and-whistles model with strong acceleration, a sporty appearance, and the tautest on-road behavior of all. It’s also a minor factor in the Camry lineup, albeit a profitable one, and the LE and XLE 4-cylinder cars will likely be the highest-selling versions. Given the handling improvements we found in the Prius and C-HR, we found the new Camry a slight letdown. It’s not bad, but it’s still only about average.

Review continues below