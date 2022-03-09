What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota C-HR? What does it compare to?

The C-HR plays the part of a compact crossover, according to Toyota’s dealer websites, but it’s a front-drive hatchback by our measure, one with an exaggerated style that isn’t backed up with hyper performance. Rivals include the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Kona.

Is the 2022 Toyota C-HR a good car?

We give it a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10, slightly above average thanks to good-enough gas mileage and standard equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota C-HR?

The base LE is gone; the XLE, Nightshade, and Limited models carry on with few other changes.

The C-HR may have been detuned somewhat in the styling department in recent years, but the wildly exuberant shape still is trying to kick the visual caffeine habit. It’s straked, crested, and curved more than any other Toyota, and brings to mind the wild old Nissan Juke. Toyota throws every styling hook in the book at the body, but the interior’s tame by comparison, with a more relaxed demeanor that’s a welcome shift.

A less welcome shift comes from the C-HR’s CVT, which puts the hatchback’s 144 hp to the ground through the front wheels. Powertrain is just a label here; the C-HR performs with sluggish responses and low energy. It rides well, though, for a compact and chunky car, and has hefty but direct steering, too. Weighing 3,300 lb in base trim, the C-HR posts OK fuel economy figures that could be better were it leaner.

The lovable if not oddball looks cost it interior space. Front-seat riders have decent head and leg room, but the C-HR’s back benchers will complain over the accommodations—once they clamber in through small rear doors. Think of their space as bonus cargo room, since the rear bench folds down to boost storage to more than 30 cubic feet.

Safety scores have fallen for the C-HR; the NHTSA gives it four stars overall, though the IIHS still calls it a Top Safety Pick.

How much does the 2022 Toyota C-HR cost?

The $25,095 C-HR XLE has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and 17-inch wheels. Stop there; the $28,115 C-HR Limited gets heated power front seats and leather, but no better performance.

Where is the 2022 Toyota C-HR made?

In Turkey.