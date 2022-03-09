2022 Toyota C-HR

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022
The Car Connection
2022
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
March 9, 2022

Buying tip

The entry-level C-HR XLE comes with all the safety gear we need, including blind-spot monitors. There’s not much reason to spend more.

features & specs

Limited FWD
Nightshade FWD
XLE FWD
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
MSRP
$26,900
MSRP
$24,645
MSRP
$23,880
See Full 2022 Toyota C-HR Specs »

The 2022 Toyota C-HR demands to be noticed, but its performance leaves us on "read."

What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota C-HR? What does it compare to?

The C-HR plays the part of a compact crossover, according to Toyota’s dealer websites, but it’s a front-drive hatchback by our measure, one with an exaggerated style that isn’t backed up with hyper performance. Rivals include the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Kona. 

Is the 2022 Toyota C-HR a good car?

Review continues below

We give it a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10, slightly above average thanks to good-enough gas mileage and standard equipment. (Read more about how we rate cars.) 

What's new for the 2022 Toyota C-HR?

The base LE is gone; the XLE, Nightshade, and Limited models carry on with few other changes.

The C-HR may have been detuned somewhat in the styling department in recent years, but the wildly exuberant shape still is trying to kick the visual caffeine habit. It’s straked, crested, and curved more than any other Toyota, and brings to mind the wild old Nissan Juke. Toyota throws every styling hook in the book at the body, but the interior’s tame by comparison, with a more relaxed demeanor that’s a welcome shift.

A less welcome shift comes from the C-HR’s CVT, which puts the hatchback’s 144 hp to the ground through the front wheels. Powertrain is just a label here; the C-HR performs with sluggish responses and low energy. It rides well, though, for a compact and chunky car, and has hefty but direct steering, too. Weighing 3,300 lb in base trim, the C-HR posts OK fuel economy figures that could be better were it leaner.

The lovable if not oddball looks cost it interior space. Front-seat riders have decent head and leg room, but the C-HR’s back benchers will complain over the accommodations—once they clamber in through small rear doors. Think of their space as bonus cargo room, since the rear bench folds down to boost storage to more than 30 cubic feet.

Safety scores have fallen for the C-HR; the NHTSA gives it four stars overall, though the IIHS still calls it a Top Safety Pick.

How much does the 2022 Toyota C-HR cost?

The $25,095 C-HR XLE has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and 17-inch wheels. Stop there; the $28,115 C-HR Limited gets heated power front seats and leather, but no better performance. 

Where is the 2022 Toyota C-HR made?

In Turkey. 

7

2022 Toyota C-HR

Styling

Offbeat looks are the C-HR’s chief charm.


Is the Toyota C-HR a good-looking car?

If you’re into being noticed, the C-HR absolutely is a good-looking car. It’s distinctive far past the point of going overboard. It can’t even see the boat anymore, off on its style island. It’s a 7 here by that gauge, with a couple of extra points for its rolling interpretation of Axe body spray, but nothing awarded for the plainer interior. May history look on us with grace.

Toyota has actually tamed the C-HR’s shape somewhat in recent years, with streamlined LED headlights and fewer front-end lines. The wacky-looking hatchback still defies description, with its stubby body and high roof and its mega-helping of curves, waves, crests, and lines. Toyota will paint the roof black or silver and will jack up the 17-inch wheels to 18s, for another layer of visual chaos.

The interior’s far more conventional, with a big 8.0-inch touchscreen perched on a low-set dash. Most of the controls are mounted as high as possible so they’re not completely out of sight and reach, and trims and finishes restrain themselves from the techno-pop that marks the body. There’s more of a sense of practicality, even when the C-HR wears leather upholstery.

Review continues below
4

2022 Toyota C-HR

Performance

The C-HR drags out the 0-60 run.

How fast is the Toyota C-HR?

It’s not quick at all. Its 2.0-liter inline-4 doles out 144 hp to a car that weighs 3,300 lb in base spec. It’s sluggish in most driving scenarios, though its ride and handling are at least average. With a point deducted for the power, it’s a 4 here.

Is the Toyota C-HR 4WD?

It’s front-drive only in the small hatchback, which Toyota curiously pitches as a crossover SUV. Not that it needs the extra traction: its low-aspiration naturally aspirated engine doesn’t have much thrust. Paired to a CVT that takes its time to select a good ratio, the C-HR comes off sluggish, even with Sport mode’s simulated gears engaged.

Though zippy power is off the menu, the C-HR has decent handling and a comfortable ride. With struts in front and a multi-link independent suspension in back, the ride’s controlled well, and taut steering feel takes direction quickly and precisely, though without any feedback. The C-HR’s sporty intentions are all in the looks, after all: it’s engaged and will get you through a hassle-free commute readily, but we’d pick other Toyotas for a cruise down a favorite two-lane road.

Review continues below
5

2022 Toyota C-HR

Comfort & Quality

Style cuts into space in the C-HR.

Toyota pitches the C-HR as a fashion-forward SUV, not as a people-hauler. It’s low on utility, for sure, though it still shines in cargo space. It’s a 5 here, with a point for storage lost to below-average rear-seat accommodations. 

With a 103.9-inch wheelbase, the C-HR specs out seats for five—but the front passengers will be the only ones that fit easily and well. The low front seats grant enough head room for tall drivers, but have a wide range of adjustment—and power operation on the C-HR Limited, along with heating and leather upholstery. 

The racy roofline and slim 31.7 inches of leg room ensure the rear seat will feel confining for most passengers, two medium-sized ones at most. The C-HR also has rear doors with awkward shapes that make access difficult.

Flip down those rear seats to show off the C-HR’s utility; it’s rated at 19.1 cubic feet behind the back seat, and 37.0 cubic feet behind the front seats. 

Most C-HRs wear a good grade of cloth upholstery and nicely grained plastic trim. There’s drivetrain noise, but not so much to render the C-HR drive unpleasant.

Review continues below
5

2022 Toyota C-HR

Safety

The C-HR has slipped in crash-test ratings.

How safe is the Toyota C-HR?

Toyota makes automatic emergency braking standard on the C-HR, and it earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick award. But it’s also fallen from five-star ratings with the NHTSA to four stars, which costs it a point, and has poor rearward vision, which costs another. It’s a 5 here.

Every C-HR gets active lane control, automatic high-beam headlights, and adaptive cruise control, as well as blind-spot monitors.

Review continues below
7

2022 Toyota C-HR

Features

Infotainment and value earn the C-HR’s keep.

Which Toyota C-HR should I buy?

The base C-HR LE is gone this year, so the base XLE model gets our nod. It’s still a good value, and gets a point for that plus one for standard equipment that includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 17-inch wheels. The $25,095 XLE also sports blind-spot monitors and keyless start. That earns a 7 here.

How much is a fully loaded Toyota C-HR?

The $28,115 C-HR Limited gains a power driver seat, heated front seats, and leather upholstery.

The C-HR doesn’t have the dreadful touchpad infotainment system from older Toyotas, and its straightforward interface and smartphone connectivity make it a cinch to plug in and use.

Review continues below
5

2022 Toyota C-HR

Fuel Economy

It’s small, but the C-HR isn’t super-thrifty.

Is the Toyota C-HR good on gas?

It’s OK, but many small cars earn better EPA ratings. The C-HR checks in at 27 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined, good for a 5 on our scale. There’s no Hybrid, so Toyota’s larger RAV4 Hybrid uses less fuel.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$23,880
MSRP based on XLE FWD
5.5
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 7
Performance 4
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 5
Features 7
Fuel Economy 5
Looking for a different year of the Toyota C-HR?
Read reviews & get prices
2022 Toyota C-HR Pricing Insights

  • 2021 Toyota C-HR is in stock
  • Lease: From $268/mo. (2021, est.)
  • Finance: From 1.9% APR
  • Rebates: No cash incentives
