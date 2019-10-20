The 2020 Toyota C-HR doesn’t toe the company line like its showroom stablemates. Across the floor sits the comparatively conventional Corolla hatchback and RAV4 crossover, between which the C-HR slots with its funky looks and quirky personality.

Fun fact: Underneath, all three are pretty much the same car. We rate the 2020 C-HR at 5.5 out of 10, a figure derived from weighing its comfortable ride and good value against subpar outward vision and unimpressive fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available in LE, XLE, and Limited trim levels, the 2020 C-HR boasts a few more features this year and a cleaner look outside that doesn’t really change its outlook. It’s the nonconformist of the pack.

A 2.0-liter inline-4 routes just 144 horsepower forward through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). There’s no manual and no all-wheel drive, and there’s not much zeal, either. The C-HR is a leisurely performer, which comes as something of a surprise given its modest 29-mpg combined rating from the EPA. Competitors with all-wheel drive are more miserly.

Where the C-HR earns our respect is in its plush ride and beefy steering. It’s almost fun to drive, but not quite.

That attention-grabbing styling takes a toll on utility, especially for rear-seat riders stuck in the cramped second row. Outward vision isn’t very good, either, and the C-HR doesn’t offer a huge amount of cargo utility.

Its feature count is high, especially when it comes to safety gear. The C-HR comes standard with adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, and automatic emergency braking, features some competitors still count as extra-cost options. Crash-test results have been good, too.

Newly standard this year is Android Auto compatibility, which joins Apple CarPlay to take command of the 8.0-inch touchscreen. That’s a good thing since Toyota’s built-in interface is just average.

For around $22,500, the base C-HR LE is a decent value, as long as snow isn’t in the forecast.