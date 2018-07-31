On looks alone, the 2019 Toyota C-HR is a breath of fresh air for small crossovers. Or maybe after looking at one, you need fresh air? We can’t tell.

It’s all about about the look, and we freely admit that it won’t be for most folks. We like that.

What we don’t like is an underpowered engine hauling a surprising amount of mass and cramped rear quarters. Beauty is pain and the 2019 C-HR lands at a 5.5 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the news is new LE and Limited trims to bookend the XLE trim that was available last year. The C-HR LE is more intriguing here; it costs roughly $1,300 less than last year’s base trim and includes the same touchscreen and active safety that the other levels have. The Limited trim adds leather and other upmarket touches for nearly $30,000 to start.

The C-HR trades on its looks, which will appeal to some. The funky intersecting and stylish shapes are deceptively hiding a relatively big crossover, but they write a check that passengers will have to cash. More on that in a second.

Under the hood, the C-HR is powered by an overworked inline-4 that shuttles 144 horsepower through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel-drive only. Any pretense of off-roading should end at the C-HR’s low-slung jowls.

The small engine is tasked with moving more than 3,300 pounds with people aboard efficiently, and it returns up to 29 mpg combined.

The front seats are reasonably spacious, but at the cost of rear seat passengers. Toyota quotes just over 31 inches of rear seat leg room—which is compact—but it gets shorter with taller passengers aboard.

Keep the C-HR as a two-seat affair and it’s comfortable and can accommodate more than 32 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats folded down.

The good news this year is a new base version that rings the bell at just under $22,000 and includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility, standard automatic emergency braking, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, 17-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery. That’s relatively good value among competitors, and may look better to some first-time shoppers than the sheet metal.