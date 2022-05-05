What kind of car is the 2023 Toyota BZ4X? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Toyota BZ4X is a fully electric SUV that offers more than 250 miles of range in some versions, seating for five, available all-wheel drive, and the ground clearance for modest off-roading. Alternatives include the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, and Ford Mustang Mach-E, along with the closely related Subaru Solterra.

Is the 2023 Toyota BZ4X a good car?

The BZ4X isn’t a technology or performance leader among EVs, but it’s an impressive vehicle if you place a higher priority on comfort and features. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Toyota BZ4X?

The Toyota BZ4X is an entirely new model—and Toyota’s first electric vehicle intended for something more than a very limited run in California ZEV states.

The BZ4X was engineered with Subaru and built on a platform dedicated for electric vehicles. Single- and dual-motor versions provide front- or all-wheel drive, making 201 hp and 196 lb-ft and 214 hp and 248 lb-ft, respectively, with battery packs at 71.4 kwh and 72.8 kwh. Heavy battery pack aside, it’s laid out much like a compact crossover, with a four-wheel independent suspension, struts in front, and four-wheel disc brakes. The ride is on the soft side, but handling is precise.

Inside, the BZ4X is a little Prius meets utility vehicle, meets a somewhat cluttered idea of the future. If you can get past the rather confining layout in the front seats—and the instrument cluster that can be challenging to align with the steering wheel, it gets better. Seating for five is well-apportioned, cargo space has a useful dual-tier layout (no frunk though), and the rear seatbacks fold flat.

How much does the 2023 Toyota BZ4X cost?

The base BZ4X XLE with front-wheel drive starts at $43,215, including the $1,215 destination fee. The front-wheel-drive Limited costs $47,915. Dual-motor all-wheel drive adds $2,080 to either trim.

Where is the Toyota BZ4X made?

In Japan.