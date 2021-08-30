2022 Toyota Avalon

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 Toyota Avalon
2022 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Side Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Side Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Side Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Front Exterior View
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Front Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Open Doors
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Rear Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Trunk
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Open Doors
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Rear Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Front Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Trunk
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Trunk
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Open Doors
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Front Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Rear Seats
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Steering Wheel
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Gear Shift
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Instrument Panel
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Gear Shift
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Dashboard
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Steering Wheel
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Dashboard
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Gear Shift
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Dashboard
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Instrument Panel
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Engine
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Instrument Panel
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Steering Wheel
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Engine
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Engine
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Temperature Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Temperature Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Temperature Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Audio System
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Audio System
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Grille
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Grille
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Audio System
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Grille
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Door Handle
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Air Vents
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Tail Light
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Mirror
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Headlight
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Door Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Air Vents
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Air Vents
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Door Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Wheel Cap
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Tail Light
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Mirror
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Headlight
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Door Handle
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Wheel Cap
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Tail Light
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Door Handle
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Headlight
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Door Controls
2021 Toyota Avalon Touring FWD (Natl) Mirror
2021 Toyota Avalon TRD FWD (Natl) Wheel Cap
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2021 Toyota Avalon
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Side Exterior View
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Front Seats
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Open Doors
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Trunk
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Rear Seats
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Steering Wheel
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Gear Shift
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Instrument Panel
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Dashboard
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Engine
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Temperature Controls
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Audio System
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Grille
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Air Vents
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Tail Light
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Mirror
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Door Controls
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Headlight
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Door Handle
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD (Natl) Wheel Cap
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in XLE trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in XLE trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim
2019 Toyota Avalon XSE (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota Avalon Touring (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota Avalon XSE (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota Avalon Touring (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon teaser
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018 Detroit auto show
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018 Detroit auto show
2019 Toyota Avalon Touring (Natl) Side Exterior View
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
August 30, 2021

Buying tip

The XLE’s value-laden package has all you need—but the Hybrid’s superior fuel economy isn’t much more expensive.

features & specs

Hybrid Limited FWD
Hybrid XLE FWD
Hybrid XSE Nightshade FWD
MPG
43 city / 43 hwy
MPG
43 city / 44 hwy
MPG
43 city / 43 hwy
MSRP
$43,550
MSRP
$37,250
MSRP
$40,600
See Full 2022 Toyota Avalon Specs »

The 2022 Toyota Avalon ends its run at the top of the large-sedan segment.

What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Avalon? What does it compare to?

A large sedan, the 2022 Avalon sits atop Toyota’s lineup of four-doors for a final year in production before it retires. It’s a rival for the Lexus ES—probably the reason for its demise—as well as the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300.

Is the 2022 Toyota Avalon a good car?

Review continues below

It’s a great cruiser and an extraordinary fuel-sipper as a Hybrid. It’s still better than half the sedans on new-car lots. We give the final Avalon a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) 

What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Avalon?

Death, mostly. This final Avalon loses many trim lines: It’s still sold as an XLE and Limited in gas-only form; as a Hybrid it comes in XLE, XSE Nightshade, and Limited trim. All-wheel drive has departed the shopping list.

Still dressed for a night out on the medium-sized city of your choice, the Avalon’s gently arched roofline strikes us as tasteful, while its tall grille presses against the boundaries of proportionality. The interior’s sweep of controls and touchscreen rival those in a Lexus, especially in leather-and-wood-trimmed Limited editions.

The assertive 301-hp V-6 Avalon steps smartly off the line, but the 215-hp Hybrid’s our pick for its relentlessly smooth efficiency. In either case, acceleration takes a back seat to one of the most collected and controlled rides this side of a Disney kiddie coaster. It’s not unflappable—it’s imperturbable.

The interior has all the spread-out space four adults need, and a fifth has nothing to complain about, a rarity in the sedan world. The comfy seats wear synthetic or real leather, have power controls and options for heating and cooling. The trunk’s no slouch either, at 16 cubic feet.

Safety’s been an Avalon selling point, but “Poor” headlights have cost it the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick nod. It’s still shod with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors, with room for a surround-view camera system on the options list.

How much is a 2022 Avalon?

The XLE starts from $38,225 and has a standard power sunroof, power features, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. At the top end, a leather-lined Avalon Limited Hybrid with JBL audio and cooled front seats approaches $50,000. 

Where is the 2022 Toyota Avalon made?

It’s built in Georgetown, Kentucky.

6

2022 Toyota Avalon

Styling

The Avalon’s toned body serves smart sedan looks.

Is the Toyota Avalon a good-looking car?

It’s handsomely toned, with a bit more muscle than in previous versions and with some details that go a bit too far. It’s a 6 for us.

Simpler is better in the Avalon family. The gas-powered XLE and Limited models have a clean and cohesive look that flows from a tall grille into gently curved fenders and drops off through a tapered roof. We’re less enamored with the Hybrid’s XSE Nightshade trim, which grafts some menacing dark trim on the sedate body.

Inside, the Avalon’s big touchscreen vaults it into the future (well, what’s left of it here). Base cars with gray and beige outfits clean up well as wood-trimmed Limiteds. It’s a pared-down environment that could easily be a Lexus.

Review continues below
6

2022 Toyota Avalon

Performance

The Avalon’s plush ride lifts it above the ordinary.

In either hybrid or gas-only form, the Avalon’s acceleration isn’t its show-stopping feature. That would be its buttery, relaxed ride. For that, we give it a point above average, for a 6 here.

How fast is the Toyota Avalon?

The V-6 version has healthy output. It builds up 301 hp from its 3.5-liter V-6, and ships it to the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission for urgent acceleration. It’s muted to a pleasant growl, and pulls with authority.

Still, we think the Avalon Hybrid meets its drivers where they are. It couples a 176-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with batteries and an electric motor for 215 hp net, delivered through a hybrid transmission. It metes out a more relaxed pace and can get winded on long uphill climbs—but with 43-mpg combined fuel economy, it’s stellar in its own way.

Is the Toyota Avalon AWD?

Not anymore. It’s front-drive only now, but every Avalon has a fully independent suspension for a composed ride and great ride control—even without the adaptive dampers of the former Touring model. Its steering has fine weight and it can feel eager to seek out winding curves, but at its best the Avalon is soft and gentle, with its supremely controlled ride as its star attraction.

Review continues below
9

2022 Toyota Avalon

Comfort & Quality

Five big people fit well in the biggest Toyota sedan.

How comfortable is the Toyota Avalon?

It’s one of the best four-door sedans for comfort, with a roomy interior and a well-trimmed cabin. We give it a 9 for comfort and utility thanks to good front and back seats, the ability to seat up to five people, and trunk space.

It’s a car built for long-distance drives, with well-shaped front seats that fit a wide range of drivers for hundreds of miles of driving. Power seats on base models wear synthetic leather, but top versions have the real stuff, plus cooling and heating.

With 40-plus inches of rear-seat leg room and a wide interior, the Avalon’s back seat has crossed-leg space for tall passengers, and a well-padded bench seat. It can be folded down, too, to extend the useful 16 cubic feet of trunk space into the cockpit.

With more plastic and less flashy trim, XLE Avalons still are impressively finished. Limiteds wear wood trim and real leather, and hit Lexus heights.

Review continues below
7

2022 Toyota Avalon

Safety

Crash-test scores are OK.

How safe is the Toyota Avalon?

The Avalon earns a 7 for safety. The IIHS used to dub it a Top Safety Pick, but “Poor” headlights on some versions has cost it that honor. The NHTSA gives it five stars overall, but front passengers get four-star front-impact protection. 

All Avalons come with driver-assistance features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beams. A surround-view camera system can be fitted.

Review continues below
8

2022 Toyota Avalon

Features

Grab an Avalon for excellent value before they’re gone.

In its final year the Avalon loses all-wheel drive and some trim levels, but it’s still a good value, with good infotainment and standard equipment. It’s an 8 here, held back by fewer options and an average 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. 

Which Toyota Avalon should I buy?

There’s not much reason to spend more than the $38,225 Avalon XLE, which comes with synthetic leather upholstery, power features, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power sunroof. Other versions include the gas-powered Limited, the XLE and XSE Hybrid, and the Limited Hybrid. 

How much is a fully loaded Toyota Avalon?

It’s $44,575 for the Avalon Limited Hybrid, which gets a leather-and-wood interior, 18-inch wheels, JBL audio, and cooled front seats.

Review continues below
5

2022 Toyota Avalon

Fuel Economy

Get the Hybrid for superior fuel economy.

Is the Toyota Avalon good on gas?

It’s great as a hybrid, decent with the gas powertrain—the latter earns it a 5 here, since it’s more common.

The EPA rates the base Avalon XLE at 22 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined. The gas-powered Limited gets pegged at 22/31/25 mpg. Hybrids soar far above their counterparts: the XLE’s 44/43/44 mpg, and the Limited, 43/43/43 mpg.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$36,275
MSRP based on XLE FWD
Change Style
See Your Price For 2021
6.8
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 9
Safety 7
Features 8
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2022 Toyota Avalon against the competition
  • 2021 Chrysler 300

    2021 Chrysler 300

    5.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Dodge Charger

    2021 Dodge Charger

    6.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Lexus ES

    2021 Lexus ES

    7.3
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Nissan Maxima

    2021 Nissan Maxima

    6.5
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

    2021 Volkswagen Arteon

    6.8
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Toyota Avalon?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used