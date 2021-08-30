Likes
- Stylish shape
- A highway cruiser of the first order
- Big back seat
- Standard features
- Commendable Hybrid mileage
Dislikes
- Last year of production
- Mediocre gas mileage (non-hybrids)
- Limited Hybrid’s Lexus-like price
The 2022 Toyota Avalon ends its run at the top of the large-sedan segment.
What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Avalon? What does it compare to?
A large sedan, the 2022 Avalon sits atop Toyota’s lineup of four-doors for a final year in production before it retires. It’s a rival for the Lexus ES—probably the reason for its demise—as well as the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300.
Is the 2022 Toyota Avalon a good car?
It’s a great cruiser and an extraordinary fuel-sipper as a Hybrid. It’s still better than half the sedans on new-car lots. We give the final Avalon a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Avalon?
Death, mostly. This final Avalon loses many trim lines: It’s still sold as an XLE and Limited in gas-only form; as a Hybrid it comes in XLE, XSE Nightshade, and Limited trim. All-wheel drive has departed the shopping list.
Still dressed for a night out on the medium-sized city of your choice, the Avalon’s gently arched roofline strikes us as tasteful, while its tall grille presses against the boundaries of proportionality. The interior’s sweep of controls and touchscreen rival those in a Lexus, especially in leather-and-wood-trimmed Limited editions.
The assertive 301-hp V-6 Avalon steps smartly off the line, but the 215-hp Hybrid’s our pick for its relentlessly smooth efficiency. In either case, acceleration takes a back seat to one of the most collected and controlled rides this side of a Disney kiddie coaster. It’s not unflappable—it’s imperturbable.
The interior has all the spread-out space four adults need, and a fifth has nothing to complain about, a rarity in the sedan world. The comfy seats wear synthetic or real leather, have power controls and options for heating and cooling. The trunk’s no slouch either, at 16 cubic feet.
Safety’s been an Avalon selling point, but “Poor” headlights have cost it the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick nod. It’s still shod with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors, with room for a surround-view camera system on the options list.
How much is a 2022 Avalon?
The XLE starts from $38,225 and has a standard power sunroof, power features, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. At the top end, a leather-lined Avalon Limited Hybrid with JBL audio and cooled front seats approaches $50,000.
Where is the 2022 Toyota Avalon made?
It’s built in Georgetown, Kentucky.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Styling
The Avalon’s toned body serves smart sedan looks.
Is the Toyota Avalon a good-looking car?
It’s handsomely toned, with a bit more muscle than in previous versions and with some details that go a bit too far. It’s a 6 for us.
Simpler is better in the Avalon family. The gas-powered XLE and Limited models have a clean and cohesive look that flows from a tall grille into gently curved fenders and drops off through a tapered roof. We’re less enamored with the Hybrid’s XSE Nightshade trim, which grafts some menacing dark trim on the sedate body.
Inside, the Avalon’s big touchscreen vaults it into the future (well, what’s left of it here). Base cars with gray and beige outfits clean up well as wood-trimmed Limiteds. It’s a pared-down environment that could easily be a Lexus.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Performance
The Avalon’s plush ride lifts it above the ordinary.
In either hybrid or gas-only form, the Avalon’s acceleration isn’t its show-stopping feature. That would be its buttery, relaxed ride. For that, we give it a point above average, for a 6 here.
How fast is the Toyota Avalon?
The V-6 version has healthy output. It builds up 301 hp from its 3.5-liter V-6, and ships it to the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission for urgent acceleration. It’s muted to a pleasant growl, and pulls with authority.
Still, we think the Avalon Hybrid meets its drivers where they are. It couples a 176-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 with batteries and an electric motor for 215 hp net, delivered through a hybrid transmission. It metes out a more relaxed pace and can get winded on long uphill climbs—but with 43-mpg combined fuel economy, it’s stellar in its own way.
Is the Toyota Avalon AWD?
Not anymore. It’s front-drive only now, but every Avalon has a fully independent suspension for a composed ride and great ride control—even without the adaptive dampers of the former Touring model. Its steering has fine weight and it can feel eager to seek out winding curves, but at its best the Avalon is soft and gentle, with its supremely controlled ride as its star attraction.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Comfort & Quality
Five big people fit well in the biggest Toyota sedan.
How comfortable is the Toyota Avalon?
It’s one of the best four-door sedans for comfort, with a roomy interior and a well-trimmed cabin. We give it a 9 for comfort and utility thanks to good front and back seats, the ability to seat up to five people, and trunk space.
It’s a car built for long-distance drives, with well-shaped front seats that fit a wide range of drivers for hundreds of miles of driving. Power seats on base models wear synthetic leather, but top versions have the real stuff, plus cooling and heating.
With 40-plus inches of rear-seat leg room and a wide interior, the Avalon’s back seat has crossed-leg space for tall passengers, and a well-padded bench seat. It can be folded down, too, to extend the useful 16 cubic feet of trunk space into the cockpit.
With more plastic and less flashy trim, XLE Avalons still are impressively finished. Limiteds wear wood trim and real leather, and hit Lexus heights.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Safety
Crash-test scores are OK.
How safe is the Toyota Avalon?
The Avalon earns a 7 for safety. The IIHS used to dub it a Top Safety Pick, but “Poor” headlights on some versions has cost it that honor. The NHTSA gives it five stars overall, but front passengers get four-star front-impact protection.
All Avalons come with driver-assistance features that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high-beams. A surround-view camera system can be fitted.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Features
Grab an Avalon for excellent value before they’re gone.
In its final year the Avalon loses all-wheel drive and some trim levels, but it’s still a good value, with good infotainment and standard equipment. It’s an 8 here, held back by fewer options and an average 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Which Toyota Avalon should I buy?
There’s not much reason to spend more than the $38,225 Avalon XLE, which comes with synthetic leather upholstery, power features, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power sunroof. Other versions include the gas-powered Limited, the XLE and XSE Hybrid, and the Limited Hybrid.
How much is a fully loaded Toyota Avalon?
It’s $44,575 for the Avalon Limited Hybrid, which gets a leather-and-wood interior, 18-inch wheels, JBL audio, and cooled front seats.
2022 Toyota Avalon
Fuel Economy
Get the Hybrid for superior fuel economy.
Is the Toyota Avalon good on gas?
It’s great as a hybrid, decent with the gas powertrain—the latter earns it a 5 here, since it’s more common.
The EPA rates the base Avalon XLE at 22 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined. The gas-powered Limited gets pegged at 22/31/25 mpg. Hybrids soar far above their counterparts: the XLE’s 44/43/44 mpg, and the Limited, 43/43/43 mpg.