What kind of car is the 2022 Toyota Avalon? What does it compare to?

A large sedan, the 2022 Avalon sits atop Toyota’s lineup of four-doors for a final year in production before it retires. It’s a rival for the Lexus ES—probably the reason for its demise—as well as the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300.

Is the 2022 Toyota Avalon a good car?

It’s a great cruiser and an extraordinary fuel-sipper as a Hybrid. It’s still better than half the sedans on new-car lots. We give the final Avalon a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Toyota Avalon?

Death, mostly. This final Avalon loses many trim lines: It’s still sold as an XLE and Limited in gas-only form; as a Hybrid it comes in XLE, XSE Nightshade, and Limited trim. All-wheel drive has departed the shopping list.

Still dressed for a night out on the medium-sized city of your choice, the Avalon’s gently arched roofline strikes us as tasteful, while its tall grille presses against the boundaries of proportionality. The interior’s sweep of controls and touchscreen rival those in a Lexus, especially in leather-and-wood-trimmed Limited editions.

The assertive 301-hp V-6 Avalon steps smartly off the line, but the 215-hp Hybrid’s our pick for its relentlessly smooth efficiency. In either case, acceleration takes a back seat to one of the most collected and controlled rides this side of a Disney kiddie coaster. It’s not unflappable—it’s imperturbable.

The interior has all the spread-out space four adults need, and a fifth has nothing to complain about, a rarity in the sedan world. The comfy seats wear synthetic or real leather, have power controls and options for heating and cooling. The trunk’s no slouch either, at 16 cubic feet.

Safety’s been an Avalon selling point, but “Poor” headlights have cost it the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick nod. It’s still shod with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors, with room for a surround-view camera system on the options list.

How much is a 2022 Avalon?

The XLE starts from $38,225 and has a standard power sunroof, power features, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. At the top end, a leather-lined Avalon Limited Hybrid with JBL audio and cooled front seats approaches $50,000.

Where is the 2022 Toyota Avalon made?

It’s built in Georgetown, Kentucky.