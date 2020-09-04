Corollas and Camrys are for the youngsters: The 2021 Toyota Avalon takes up residence as the grown-up sedan in the company’s fleet. That doesn’t mean it’s retired: The Avalon now offers all-wheel drive and sporty XSE and TRD models to go with the usual XLE, Touring, Limited and Hybrid editions.

What kind of car is the Avalon?

We prefer the latter versions of the big Toyota sedan. The Avalon’s a relaxed highway cruiser, one that’s ready to soak up long-distance drives—especially in high-miler hybrid form, where it’s as thrifty as a small sedan but blessed with a large interior. The TRD and XSE models roughen the ride, and that misses the point.

We give the 2021 Avalon a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Toyota Avalon?

This year the Avalon gains standard Android Auto, as well as some new color choices. All-wheel drive can be ordered on the XLE and Limited, too.

All Avalons have a tapered roofline and a sleekly rounded shape that wears trim headlights and taillights. The difference between XLEs and Limiteds and Tourings, and the more adventurous XSE and TRD editions starts with a tall mesh grille that stands out from the otherwise sober shape. Inside, the Avalon’s tall infotainment touchscreen gives the cabin a modern look, while touches of wood and aluminum distinguish the luxury models from the more sporting versions.

Avalon shoppers can choose between a 301-horsepower V-6 or a 215-hp hybrid 4-cylinder, and between front- and all-wheel drive. Our pick’s the Hybrid, which returns fantastic EPA-rated gas mileage of 43 mpg combined; the V-6 car’s much quicker from a stop, but it’s also thirstier. The Avalon’s strikingly composed ride is its best asset, and XSE and TRD models roughen that up with big wheels and stiffer shocks.

The Avalon’s size keeps it from sport-sedan status, but it pays off in vast interior room. It can seat five adults, and has very comfortable front seats wrapped in synthetic leather or the real stuff, with heating and cooling. Limiteds have gorgeous wood trim, while XSEs wear ribbons of aluminum.

The Avalon’s 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and every Avalon gets automatic emergency braking, too. Good crash-test performance and a long list of standard features come with every Avalon; so does an average warranty, but Toyota now includes a 2-year/25,000-mile maintenance plan for free.