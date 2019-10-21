The 2020 Toyota Avalon is Toyota’s grown-up sedan, and yet we’re not sure it knows what it wants to be when it reaches adulthood. Ordered in XLE and Limited trims, it’s a relaxed highway cruiser ready to soak up long distances. In hybrid guise, it’s as thrifty as a subcompact sedan but with a spacious interior. And this year’s sporty Avalon TRD hankers for a winding road.

Overall, we call the multi-personality car 7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Avalon comes in XLE, XSE, TRD, Limited, and Touring, with a choice of 301-horsepower V-6 or 215-hp hybrid that sends power to the front wheels. Unlike some rivals, the Avalon isn’t offered with snowy weather-friendly all-wheel drive. The base V-6 moves the Avalon well, though it’s thirsty. Our pick here for most drivers is the gentle hybrid, which is rated by the EPA at 43 mpg or higher depending on the trim. Similarly, we think the Avalon works best in softer XLE and Limited trims than it does in the stiff XSE and Touring and stiffer TRD trims. The sportier Avalons struggle to overcome their size when pushed and transmit unexpected harshness and road noise into the cabin.

Review continues below

That size is also an asset when it comes to interior space. A true five-seater, the Avalon can handle the entire family in comfort. The right-priced Avalon Limited is even draped in leather and gorgeous wood trim. We’ll take ours in the warm Cognac hue inside, thank you.

The bright 9.0-inch touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay compatibility, though it won’t talk the same talk with an Android device. A wide array of collision-avoidance tech comes standard, while a surround-view camera system is on the options list. The Avalon has done well in crash tests, too.

If a big four-door is on your list, the Avalon is worth a look.