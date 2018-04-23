The 2019 Toyota Avalon trims its sails and heads for more adventurous waters this year. The full-size sedan has sportier looks now, and most of the hardware to match.

It’s longer and lower than the outgoing version, and its superlative interior space hasn’t changed. A 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility is standard on all models, same goes for advanced safety features that few automakers have yet matched.

The Avalon earns a 7.0 on our overall scale before safety is factored in. Once those numbers come back from federal and independent testers, our score’s sure to rise. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The figure-hugging exterior telegraphs changes inside and under the skin that push the Avalon toward more athletic rivals from Nissan and Chrysler. The 2019 Avalon has a bolder look from the normally soft-sided sedan that’s been an automotive-grade sedative in prior generations.

Get past the front bumper and grille, the body sides and rear look better. The Avalon wears some of Toyota’s most daring angles to date, a tack toward sportiness that we’ve not yet reconciled with the big sedan’s history.

Inside, the Avalon tones down with gorgeous interior materials including real wood trim and a sharp, cohesive, and cozier look that doesn’t spoil the copious space.

Under the hood, most Avalons will use a V-6 gifted with a power bump to 301 horsepower this year. Shuttled through an 8-speed automatic and powering the front wheels only, the Avalon’s new engine is mildly athletic and hardly short for power.

An Avalon Hybrid returns for 2019 and features a battery-engine combo that pushes the sedan toward 43 mpg combined, according to the EPA’s calculators. Toyota charges $1,000 more for the hybrid system and it’s worth it, according to us.

All Avalons will ride atop a front strut and rear multilink suspension that tempers fussy roads. The base steel spring setup in most Avalons is very good. Top Touring sedans get as standard (optional on XSE trim levels) Toyota’s first adaptive damping suspension system that firms up responses for a sportier take. During our drives the adaptive dampers performed as advertised, but the Avalon’s push toward sport doesn’t feel entirely natural.

Its newfound performance comes with equal maturity and restraint from active safety systems, which is a good thing.

Toyota’s newest suite of active safety features is standard on all Avalon trim levels and includes adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. The Avalon is loosely based from the Camry, which was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for 2018.

In addition to the 9.0-inch touchscreen and active safety features, all Avalons get at least 17-inch wheels, five USB ports, synthetic leather, LED headlights and taillights, and copious space.