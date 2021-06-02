2022 Toyota 86

2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2022 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Side Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Front Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Side Exterior View
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Front Seats
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Open Doors
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Trunk
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Rear Seats
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Rear Seats
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Open Doors
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Trunk
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Front Seats
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Engine
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Dashboard
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Dashboard
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Instrument Panel
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Gear Shift
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Engine
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Instrument Cluster
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Gear Shift
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Steering Wheel
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Instrument Panel
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Steering Wheel
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Temperature Controls
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Grille
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Grille
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Temperature Controls
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Audio System
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Audio System
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Tail Light
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Door Controls
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Door Controls
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Tail Light
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Mirror
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Headlight
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Air Vents
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Door Handle
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Headlight
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Wheel Cap
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Wheel Cap
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Mirror
2020 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Door Handle
2020 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Air Vents
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86
2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Side Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Rear Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Front Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Side Exterior View
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Front Seats
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Open Doors
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Trunk
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Rear Seats
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Rear Seats
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Open Doors
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Trunk
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Front Seats
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Instrument Cluster
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Engine
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Dashboard
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Dashboard
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Instrument Panel
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Gear Shift
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Engine
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Instrument Cluster
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Gear Shift
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Steering Wheel
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Instrument Panel
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Steering Wheel
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Temperature Controls
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Grille
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Grille
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Temperature Controls
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Audio System
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Audio System
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Tail Light
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Door Controls
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Door Controls
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Tail Light
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Mirror
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Headlight
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Air Vents
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Door Handle
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Headlight
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Wheel Cap
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Wheel Cap
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Mirror
2019 Toyota 86 Auto (Natl) Door Handle
2019 Toyota 86 GT Auto (GS) Air Vents
2018 Toyota 86 GT Auto (Natl) Angular Front Exterior View
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 2, 2021

Buying tip

The 2022 Toyota 86 goes on sale in late 2021.

The 2022 Toyota 86 promises the same exciting driving character as the outgoing model but now with some much-needed power.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota 86? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Toyota 86 sports coupe returns for a second generation in partnership with Subaru and its flat-4 rear-wheel-drive twin, the BRZ. The rear-drive 2+2 sports coupe is a dying breed, so we welcome the partnership.

Is the 2022 Toyota 86 a good car?

Review continues below

A larger 2.4-liter flat-4 promises to improve the 86’s notoriously weak power, but we’ll reserve judgment until we get behind the wheel later in the year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota 86?

Following the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ revealed late last year, the Toyota 86 returns with more power, functional air intakes, a lighter weight despite a longer wheelbase and length, and a stiffer suspension. Toyota adds a Gazoo Racing (GR) badge to honor its sports car lineage and mark it as track ready. Everyday driving remains a priority as well, with standard safety features on the 86 equipped with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Changes to the longer, leaner body require a careful look to distinguish it from the first generation. The long hood and short rear end remain, as does its low ground clearance. Aluminum roof panels and front fenders, as well as redesigned seats, reduce weight to offset the larger engine and added equipment.

The face sets it off from the BRZ with a wide, low mesh grille and functional side air intakes said to improve steering stability and cool the 11.6-inch front brakes, we expect. The sills add a little chunk to the fenders to look more muscular, and at the rear the integrated spoiler roosts over dual exhaust pipes. 

The new 2.4-liter flat-4 replaces the outgoing model's 2.0-liter flat-4, increasing output to 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque from 205 hp and 156 lb-ft in the old car. 

The torque peak drops considerably from 6,700 to 3,700 rpm. The 86’s 0-60 mph times drop almost a second to 6.1 seconds with the manual and 6.6 seconds with the automatic.

The 86 retains rear-wheel drive, as well as its 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. New adaptive controls for the automatic choose the right gear for the situation based on driving style.

Toyota offers the 86 in two trims, base and Premium. The base model is outfitted with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio, LED headlights, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Premium adds two more speakers, leather and Alcantara upholstery, a duckbill rear spoiler, and 18-inch wheels that mount Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

At 167.9 inches, the 86 is 1.2 inches longer than the outgoing model but the wheelbase grows by only 0.2 inch. While the car is an inch taller, we don’t expect much in the way of rear seats that can fit the average adult.

In addition to a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, Toyota includes 2 years/25,000 miles of scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance.  

How much does the 2022 Toyota 86 cost?

Pricing will be announced closer to the sale date in the fourth quarter of this year.

Where is the 2022 Toyota 86 made?

In Subaru’s Gunma plant, in Japan.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price For 2020
Compare the 2022 Toyota 86 against the competition
  • 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    5.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

    2021 Ford Mustang

    6.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    5.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota Supra

    2021 Toyota Supra

    6.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Toyota 86?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area