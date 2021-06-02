What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota 86? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Toyota 86 sports coupe returns for a second generation in partnership with Subaru and its flat-4 rear-wheel-drive twin, the BRZ. The rear-drive 2+2 sports coupe is a dying breed, so we welcome the partnership.

Is the 2022 Toyota 86 a good car?

A larger 2.4-liter flat-4 promises to improve the 86’s notoriously weak power, but we’ll reserve judgment until we get behind the wheel later in the year. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota 86?

Following the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ revealed late last year, the Toyota 86 returns with more power, functional air intakes, a lighter weight despite a longer wheelbase and length, and a stiffer suspension. Toyota adds a Gazoo Racing (GR) badge to honor its sports car lineage and mark it as track ready. Everyday driving remains a priority as well, with standard safety features on the 86 equipped with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Changes to the longer, leaner body require a careful look to distinguish it from the first generation. The long hood and short rear end remain, as does its low ground clearance. Aluminum roof panels and front fenders, as well as redesigned seats, reduce weight to offset the larger engine and added equipment.

The face sets it off from the BRZ with a wide, low mesh grille and functional side air intakes said to improve steering stability and cool the 11.6-inch front brakes, we expect. The sills add a little chunk to the fenders to look more muscular, and at the rear the integrated spoiler roosts over dual exhaust pipes.

The new 2.4-liter flat-4 replaces the outgoing model's 2.0-liter flat-4, increasing output to 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque from 205 hp and 156 lb-ft in the old car.

The torque peak drops considerably from 6,700 to 3,700 rpm. The 86’s 0-60 mph times drop almost a second to 6.1 seconds with the manual and 6.6 seconds with the automatic.

The 86 retains rear-wheel drive, as well as its 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. New adaptive controls for the automatic choose the right gear for the situation based on driving style.

Toyota offers the 86 in two trims, base and Premium. The base model is outfitted with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android, a six-speaker audio system, satellite radio, LED headlights, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Premium adds two more speakers, leather and Alcantara upholstery, a duckbill rear spoiler, and 18-inch wheels that mount Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

At 167.9 inches, the 86 is 1.2 inches longer than the outgoing model but the wheelbase grows by only 0.2 inch. While the car is an inch taller, we don’t expect much in the way of rear seats that can fit the average adult.

In addition to a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, Toyota includes 2 years/25,000 miles of scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance.

How much does the 2022 Toyota 86 cost?

Pricing will be announced closer to the sale date in the fourth quarter of this year.

Where is the 2022 Toyota 86 made?

In Subaru’s Gunma plant, in Japan.