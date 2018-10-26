The 2019 Toyota 86 is one of the most driver-focused sports cars on the market for those who can overlook its humble power output It’s showing its age, but for 2019 Toyota has added a few options to extend its appeal for those looking for a nimble, fun-to-drive affordable sports car.

We give it an overall score of 5.4 out of 10, adding points for excellent handling and impressive features but retracting some for lackluster power and practicality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

As far as sports car designs go, the Toyota 86 (pronounced “eight-six”) keeps things simple but proves that sometimes tried-and-true designs are best. We wouldn’t call it beautiful, but this joint project with Subaru (which sells its version as the BRZ) could easily be described as handsome with the high quality for a low price we expect from a Toyota. Where the 86 excels is in its driving experience, and while the steering effort is on the light side, handling is direct, communicative, easy-to-manage, and above all, fun. Narrow tires not much wider than those on Toyota’s own Prius make for a tail-happy experience, though a rear suspension revision last year helps keep things in check.

Propulsion comes from a Subaru-sourced 2.0-liter flat-4 with 205 horsepower (200 hp with the automatic) and a sub-optimal 156 pound-feet of torque. All 86s come with rear-wheel drive and either 6-speed automatic or manual transmissions. The 86’s power is comes on near redline, so spirited driving is best accomplished by shifting as late as possible.

When it comes to options, the 86 doesn’t offer many beyond visual upgrades, but even the standard model is well-equipped for a sports car. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth is standard along with keyless entry, air conditioning, and a rearview camera. Stepping up to the 86 GT adds a color information display in the dashboard and dual-zone automatic climate control among other features.

For 2019, most features carry over, but the GT trim does get the option for red-trimmed sport seats available with any exterior color except both hues of blue. There’s also a new TRD Special Edition package that includes a host of interior and exterior styling tweaks including unique 18-inch wheels, graphics, and an equipment list similar to that of the GT trim.

The 2019 86 received four stars federal crash testing but did well in IIHS testing. No active safety tech is available. Fuel economy is average, however, as the 86 manages 24 mpg city, 32 highway, and 27 combined with its automatic transmission and 21/28/24 mpg with the 6-speed manual.