The 2018 Toyota 86 may well be a time machine.

Its proportions are a throwback to older sports cars, same goes for its seating arrangement. Its power might be from 10 or 15 years ago too, but that doesn’t bother us much.

The 2018 86 earns a 6.3 on our overall scale thanks to its performance and features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 86 gets two new trim levels that add some creature comforts and exterior accents. The 86 GT and 86 GT Black continue from last year’s 860 Special Edition. The new GT variants offer synthetic suede seats that are grippier than the base cloth versions, and interior accents sprinkle style throughout the cabin without taking away from the driver-first orientation.

The 86 wears its shape well, with a fairly uncluttered hood and decklid that don’t spoil its golden-ratio proportion of hood to the rest of the car. It’s a low-slung sports car in presentation and mentality—wide fenders, a small rear diffuser, and wider intakes complete the package.

Inside, the 86 is clean and uncluttered, prioritizing driver and passenger without leaving much room behind the front seats. The instrument display is basic and informative, lacking tech that much more expensive rivals boast.

The 86—like the mechanically related Subaru BRZ—is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-4 that makes 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Its power isn’t delivered until late in the rev-range and is best suited to a 6-speed manual that wrings out its power above 4,000 rpm. (A 6-speed automatic is optional, but reduces power output to 200 hp.) The 86 is rear-wheel drive only and predictable, not as tail-happy thanks to a revised suspension but willing to step out on fun canyon roads.

The 86 is nominally a four-seater, but we don’t recommend the practice. Up front, deep buckets hug driver and passenger; in back, passengers are treated to vestigial shelves. Tumble the rear seats forward and the 86 improves its cargo-carrying capacity to offer space for four tires and tools—a perfect excuse for a weekend at the track.

The 86 GT and 86 GT Black add a better interior and unique exterior shades, but all versions of the 86 are well-equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.