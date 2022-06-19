What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner? What does it compare to?

With the 4Runner, Toyota offers a relatively inexpensive and highly capable SUV that emphasizes off-road ability over on-road plushness. The 4Runner squares off against the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, plus the Honda Passport and Subaru Outback.

Is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner a good SUV?

That depends on what you’re after. For most drivers, the choppy ride, sloppy handling, and lousy fuel consumption are a tough tradeoff for a rugged personality. If your weekend adventures involve treks along the Continental Divide, however, the 4Runner offers some semblance of refinement to go with its knobby tires. We rate it a 4.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Toyota 4Runner?

The 4Runner enters its 40th model year this year, and to celebrate the automaker has a new limited-edition model with retro-inspired graphics and badges. Blind-spot monitors are newly standard.

Otherwise, the lineup sticks with SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro trims all powered by a 4.0-liter V-6 teamed with a 5-speed automatic gearbox. Rear-wheel-drive is standard on some trims with four-wheel drive an option. At just 17 mpg combined, the 4Runner is decidedly thirsty.

All 4Runners have chunky styling that hasn’t changed a whole lot since the 2010 model year. Yeah, it’s been a while. Inside, they’re slightly more up-to-date with an 8.0-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Certain versions offer cramped third-row seating, but the 4Runner is best suited to five—or preferably just those up front. Its big cargo area is a plus, though, as is the available slide-out cargo floor.

While the 4Runner wants for little in terms of standard safety tech—automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure and blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are all standard—its crash-test ratings are subpar.

How much does the 2023 Toyota 4Runner cost?

Pricing for 2023 has not been announced, but don’t look for the 4Runner to stray far from a smidge under $40,000 to start.

The best bet here is the TRD Off-Road for not that much more, which adds four-wheel drive, all sorts of off-roading traction control modes, and a locking rear differential.

Where is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner made?

In Japan.