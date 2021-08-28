2022 Toyota 4Runner

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
August 28, 2021

Buying tip

Stepping up to the TRD Off-Road unlocks a wide array of four-wheeling bits, and it’s worth spending for the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, too.

features & specs

Limited 2WD
Limited 4WD
SR5 2WD
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
MSRP
$46,890
MSRP
$48,925
MSRP
$37,305
See Full 2022 Toyota 4Runner Specs »

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner trades on its deservedly rugged reputation, but it’s a poor everyday driver.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner? What does it compare to?

The 4Runner is a versatile, capable, and not especially comfortable SUV. It’s best shopped against the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, Honda Passport, and Subaru Outback. 

Is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

For what it is, the 4Runner delivers an unmatched combination of off-road capability, weathertight cabin, and resale value. As a daily driver for someone not likely to explore much beyond paved parking lots, it’s a hopelessly dated SUV. We give the 4Runner a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, with big dings for its fuel economy, performance, and compromised interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota 4Runner?

The breadth of the 4Runner lineup grows even greater this year with the addition of a new TRD Sport trim level aimed at improving on-road handling. Additionally, the SUV’s LED headlights are upgraded.

The 4Runner remains a conventional, traditional SUV, and one of the last body-on-frame holdouts. That’s a boon for off-road use, but in town this chunky SUV can feel bulky and far from nimble. The optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System is an underrated choice that both improves on-road handling and aids off-road suspension travel. Seek it out on TRD Off-Road trims. 

There’s no arguing that its boxy looks are as rugged as a six-day beard, though, and TRD versions with their extra bits are even better. 

Inside, the 4Runner doesn’t impress as much with its overstyled dashboard and subpar second-row room. Standard tech just makes the grade with a decent infotainment system and a competitive array of crash-avoidance features. 

The 4.0-liter V-6 underhood musters 270 hp through a 5-speed automatic transmission. Performance is acceptable, fuel economy less so. Rear-wheel drive is standard for those in sunny states who just want the look, but the 4Runner is at its best with four-wheel drive and a weekend’s worth of camping gear loaded in its cargo bay. 

How much does the 2022 Toyota 4Runner cost?

The 4Runner starts at around $38,000 for a rear-drive SR5, and you can find four-wheel-drive models for just under $40,000 if you search long enough. The best buy here is the TRD Off-Road at around $42,000 with its bevy of four-wheeling bits. 

Where is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner made?

In Japan.

6

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Styling

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner’s brawny looks have aged well.

Is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner a good-looking car?

It’s not sexy, but the Toyota 4Runner’s rugged demeanor is matched with chunky good looks. We rate it at 6 out of 10, with a point above average for exterior style in most grades. 

Aside from the Limited, all 4Runners share a front end that’s busy and bluff, in perfect sync with its mission. Styling differentiators between trim levels mostly come down to different wheels. The Limited swaps in a chrome-heavy grille and big wheels that defeat the off-roady purpose here. 

Inside, the 4Runner’s dash looks too cartoonish and robotic for our tastes, with big controls and silver plastic that give it an overwrought appearance.

Review continues below
5

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Performance

The 4Runner trades on-road refinement for off-road utility.

Is the Toyota 4Runner 4WD?

It doesn’t have to be, but this SUV makes far more sense with optional four-wheel drive. 

How fast is the Toyota 4Runner?

The 4.0-liter V-6 that powers all 4Runners is smooth and refined, but its 270-hp rating is tasked with muscling a hefty SUV. A dated 5-speed manual—half as many gears as some rivals—means it can run out of steam quickly, too. 

We rate the 4Runner at 5 out of 10, with what points we deduct for its on-road use replaced by admiration for its four-wheeling ability.

Underneath, the 4Runner rides on an independent front suspension and rear coil springs, a setup not unlike that used in the Ford Bronco. The Toyota boasts a soft, remarkably composed ride, though handling is truck-like at best. The optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System quells lean in corners and aids off-road utility. It’s a rare, somewhat pricey option, but it’s worth seeking out. 

TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trim levels come with a host of traction control modes as well as a system called Crawl Control that lets this big SUV lope along at slow speeds when the going gets especially rough. It may be expensive, but the TRD Pro’s lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and Fox shocks add even more capability—and swapping in that level of tech would cost more from aftermarket providers anyway.

Review continues below
6

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Comfort & Quality

The 4Runner is better for cargo than humans.

It may be a big, parking space-swallowing SUV, but the Toyota 4Runner does not use its interior room especially well. We rate it at just 6 out of 10 on account of its impressive cargo bay. 

A high step-in reveals a relatively narrow cabin, though front-seat riders have a decent view out and supportive seats draped in cloth, synthetic leather, or even real hides (that somehow manage to feel fake) on some versions.

Rear-seat riders are offered up just 33 inches of leg room. A third-row seat is optional on some versions, but access is a challenge and it’s a comically cramped affair. Skip it and buy a Toyota Highlander if carrying more than four passengers is important.

That third row robs some cargo room, too. Without it, the 4Runner serves up around 48 cubic feet of space, and many models come with a convenient slide-out tray. The second row folds down to open up nearly 90 cubic feet of room.

Materials are serviceable but far from luxurious, even in pricey 4Runner Limited versions.

Review continues below
4

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Safety

The Toyota 4Runner is behind the times when it comes to crash protection.

How safe is the Toyota 4Runner?

The Toyota 4Runner partially makes up for its mediocre crash-test scores with a good array of standard crash-avoidance tech. It rates a 4 out of 10 on our scale.

We derive that score from some blemishes from the IIHS that prevent it from earning a Top Safety Pick rating, though new headlight designs this year may improve its score slightly. Additionally, the NHTSA grants the 4Runner a relatively rare four-star overall rating. 

Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warnings, a good feature set for an off-road SUV.

Review continues below
7

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Features

A wide range of models ensure there’s a 4Runner for just about every need, though you’ll pay for the privilege.

The 2022 4Runner rates a 7 out of 10 on our scale thanks to its broad lineup that includes good standard safety tech and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. 

Which Toyota 4Runner should I buy?

The 4Runner lineup starts in the upper-$30,000 range for a rear-wheel-drive SR5, with four-wheel drive commanding about $2,000 more. A bog-standard SR5 is plenty of SUV for drivers looking for basic exploration, though the TRD Off-Road includes traction control modes plus a locking rear differential that may come in handy. At around $42,000, it’s not a bad value against a Jeep Wrangler. We’d spend extra for the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, too. The Premium trim level on SR5 and TRD Off-Road versions adds synthetic leather seats and a sunroof, which may be appealing to some drivers. 

More experienced off-roaders will want to consider the TRD Pro for its Fox shocks, raised suspension, and a few other four-wheeling bits.

The $48,000-or-so Limited seems to miss the point, at least to our eyes.  

Toyota tends to offer special edition versions of the 4Runner throughout the year, and this year’s first is the TRD Sport that has a road-oriented suspension from the Limited but at a lower price. 

How much is a fully loaded 2022 Toyota 4Runner?

A TRD Pro tops out at around $52,000.

Review continues below
3

2022 Toyota 4Runner

Fuel Economy

The boxy 4Runner does not offer good fuel economy.

Is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner good on gas?

Not especially. At 16 mpg city, 19 highway, 17 combined in all variants, the 2021 4Runner rates just 3 out of 10 on our scale.

Competitors generally top 20 mpg on the highway, and some can even hit 20 mpg combined without sacrificing much off-road ability.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

