What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner? What does it compare to?

The 4Runner is a versatile, capable, and not especially comfortable SUV. It’s best shopped against the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, Honda Passport, and Subaru Outback.

Is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner a good car/SUV?

For what it is, the 4Runner delivers an unmatched combination of off-road capability, weathertight cabin, and resale value. As a daily driver for someone not likely to explore much beyond paved parking lots, it’s a hopelessly dated SUV. We give the 4Runner a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10, with big dings for its fuel economy, performance, and compromised interior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Toyota 4Runner?

The breadth of the 4Runner lineup grows even greater this year with the addition of a new TRD Sport trim level aimed at improving on-road handling. Additionally, the SUV’s LED headlights are upgraded.

The 4Runner remains a conventional, traditional SUV, and one of the last body-on-frame holdouts. That’s a boon for off-road use, but in town this chunky SUV can feel bulky and far from nimble. The optional Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System is an underrated choice that both improves on-road handling and aids off-road suspension travel. Seek it out on TRD Off-Road trims.

There’s no arguing that its boxy looks are as rugged as a six-day beard, though, and TRD versions with their extra bits are even better.

Inside, the 4Runner doesn’t impress as much with its overstyled dashboard and subpar second-row room. Standard tech just makes the grade with a decent infotainment system and a competitive array of crash-avoidance features.

The 4.0-liter V-6 underhood musters 270 hp through a 5-speed automatic transmission. Performance is acceptable, fuel economy less so. Rear-wheel drive is standard for those in sunny states who just want the look, but the 4Runner is at its best with four-wheel drive and a weekend’s worth of camping gear loaded in its cargo bay.

How much does the 2022 Toyota 4Runner cost?

The 4Runner starts at around $38,000 for a rear-drive SR5, and you can find four-wheel-drive models for just under $40,000 if you search long enough. The best buy here is the TRD Off-Road at around $42,000 with its bevy of four-wheeling bits.

Where is the 2022 Toyota 4Runner made?

In Japan.