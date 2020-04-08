The 2020 Toyota 4Runner is an SUV that may owe its continued existence to the way the “Jurassic Park” franchise reignited an interest in dinosaurs.

The 4Runner’s basic, off-road design makes it a relic compared to car-like crossover SUVs. Beneath its bulky exterior, the 4Runner has a separate frame and a solid rear axle, heavy-metal bits typically associated with pickup trucks. Those rugged parts give the 4Runner serious off-roading capability, especially in TRD Off Road and TRD Pro configurations. The 4Runner SR5 gets the basics right, while the decked-out 4Runner Limited seems to miss the point, at least to us.

Overall, we rate the 2020 4Runner at 5.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 4Runner gets a needed infusion of collision-avoidance tech including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Its infotainment system now features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. That new gear turns the 4Runner into a dinosaur with a flip phone, but that’s an upgrade over last year’s two cans and a string.

Underhood, the 4Runner has a 4.0-liter V-6 rated at 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A 5-speed automatic transmission sends power to the wheels. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the 4Runner makes more sense with the optional four-wheel-drive system. The 4Runner is heavy and rides on big tires that give it unstoppable performance off-road but can leave it with ponderous handling on pavement. Opt for the 4Runner TRD Off Road and the truck can be equipped with trick, hydraulically actuated sway bars that reduce lean in curves while aiding suspension droop off-road to keep the wheels on terra firma. The 4Runner TRD Pro discards that setup for Fox dual-reservoir shocks and a 2.5-inch suspension lift that gives it a plush ride and serious capability. On the highway, the 4Runner’s steering is nervous, though this year’s newly standard adaptive cruise control should make it a more relaxing road-tripper.

Step up into the 4Runner—hiking boots help—and you’ll find big, soft seats and a chunky dashboard. The seats sit low to the ground and head room isn’t extravagant. The optional third-row seat feels like an afterthought. Cargo is treated to around 90 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded, but don’t look for a power liftgate.

No 4Runner is inexpensive, but both TRD versions are less expensive and better equipped for daily driver use than similar Jeep Wranglers.