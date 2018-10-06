The 2019 Toyota 4Runner waves a tattered flag for off-roaders. It’s a beefy, truck-like SUV that stands in marked contrast to crossovers such as Toyota’s own Highlander parked across the showroom.

With the 2019 4Runner, Toyota has an adventure-mobile better suited to the great outdoors than city-slicking. We rate it at 4.7 out of 10, dinging it for poor safety and fuel-economy figures. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the rugged 4Runner TRD Pro gains Fox shocks that give it a plush ride over even the biggest rocks and the 4Runner Limited can be dressed up with a new appearance package. SR5 and TRD Off Road trim levels carry over largely unchanged.

All 4Runners use a 4.0-liter, 270-horsepower V-6 that routes power to the wheels via a 5-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on SR5 and Limited trims, but most 4Runners delivered outside the Sun Belt are four-wheel drive. The V-6 provides good power at the expense of fuel economy. All versions are rated at just 18 mpg combined.

The 4Runner’s muscular body sits over a pickup truck-derived ladder frame with a coil-sprung solid rear axle and an independent front suspension. Even the SR5 sits high off the ground—good for bouldering, less so for a night out. TRD Off Roads can be fitted with a trick suspension that reduces body lean in corners, which helps tame its old-school handling.

Away from the pavement, the 4Runner shines. Base SR5s are better than almost any other SUV on the market, while those with a TRD badge turn capability up to 11 (and 12) thanks to multi-mode traction control, locking rear differentials, and more. Think 9/10ths Jeep Wrangler with better on-road manners.

Inside, the 4Runner’s blocky interior doesn’t win it any style points. The front seats are firm and supportive, but the view out is compromised by thick roof pillars and a high dashboard. Rear-seat riders have decent space, but the optional third row is a kid-only affair.

The 4Runner comes up short on active safety tech—so short that it’s easier to list what’s missing than what’s standard. Don’t look for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, or blind-spot monitors. Crash-test scores don’t impress, either.