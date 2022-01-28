What kind of car is the 2022 Tesla Model Y? What does it compare to?

The Model Y is a compact electric SUV that seats up to seven passengers and offers over 300 miles of range, placing it ahead of competitors such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volkswagen ID.4.

Is the 2022 Tesla Model Y a good car?

With impressive performance, crash tests, and infotainment, the Model Y presents a comprehensive package that’s only held back by subpar build quality and a “Full Self-Driving” package that is nothing of the sort. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Tesla Model Y?

The Model Y added variants last year, but for 2022 it does the opposite and strips away the standard range models to leave only the Long Range and Performance versions (for now).

The Model Y offers superior cargo and passenger volume compared to the Model 3 sedan on which it is based, and its bubbly greenhouse offers a roomier feeling to go along with more vertical space for cargo. The interior maintains its ultra-minimalist layout that eschews conventional switches and buttons: practically all of the vehicle functions are controlled via the center-mounted 15.0-inch touchscreen.

Both models come with dual-motor all-wheel drive and 326 miles of range for the Long Range and 303 miles for the Performance. But the Performance is much quicker, sprinting from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds versus 4.8 seconds in the Long Range.

Superlative crash-test ratings complement standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control via AutoPilot, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control. The Full Self-Driving suite is offered as well, but it still feels like a misnomer given that it doesn’t allow for actual self-driving.

How much does the 2022 Model Y cost?

The deletion of the standard range models has driven up the base price significantly. Long Range versions start at $62,190 (including a $1,200 destination charge) and Performance models start at $65,190. Standard equipment includes 12-way power front seats, heated front and rear seats, four USB ports, and a glass roof.

A more affordable standard range version powered by a lithium ion phosphate (LFP) battery pack may become available sometime during the model year, but there is no word on its debut yet.

Where is the Model Y made?

The Model Y is produced in Fremont, Calif., but as the year goes on production may shift to Austin, Texas.