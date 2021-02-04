What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Tesla Model Y? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Tesla Model Y is a fully electric crossover SUV that seats up to seven and has a 326-mile range. It’s an alternative to a wide range of hatchback and utility-vehicle EVs ranging from the Nissan Leaf Plus to the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Audi E-Tron.

Is the 2021 Tesla Model Y a good car?

The Model Y offers a compelling combination of punchy performance, exceptional efficiency, and excellent infotainment, plus over-the-air updates that freshen the vehicle like a smartphone. But build-quality issues persist and Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package isn’t true to its name. The Tesla Model Y earns a TCC Rating of 7.4 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Tesla Model Y?

A rear-wheel-drive Model Y Standard Range variant and a 7-seat layout join the lineup for 2021—and carryover models get more range.

The 2021 Tesla Model Y has a hunchback form that yields better cargo volume than many other compact crossovers, although there’s much more to love when you step inside—if, that is, you can get past the very minimalist, austere layout and the absence of conventional switchgear. Inside, the weird roofline contours make usable space for five adults, plus all their stuff in the trunk (rear) and frunk (front).

The Long Range model has a 326-mile range and hits 60 mph in 4.8 seconds; the Performance model sacrifices range (303 miles) and can rip off a 0-60 mph time in just 3.5 seconds, which is enough to beat any number of performance cars. The Standard Range offers 5.3 seconds and 244 miles.

The large 15.0-inch touchscreen replaces the traditional instrument cluster and has a flat menu system. A keyless entry and start system resides in your phone, and heated seats are provided for all five positions in the first two rows.

The Model Y has already earned excellent five-star results from the federal government, although it’s not yet been rated by the IIHS. Autopilot active-safety features cover all the bases here; however Full Self-Driving still doesn’t quite deliver what its label suggests.

How much does the 2021 Tesla Model Y cost?

The 2021 Model Y Standard Range starts at $43,190, while the Dual Motor (AWD) Long Range and Performance models start at $51,190 and $61,190, respectively—all including the $1,200 destination fee.

Where is the 2021 Tesla Model Y made?

In Fremont, California.